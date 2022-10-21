ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Topdog/Underdog review – Corey Hawkins triumphs in Suzan Lori-Parks revival

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKQTd_0ih8PyUE00
Corey Hawkins and Yayha Abdul Mateen in Topdog/Underdog. Photograph: Marc J Franklin

Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth. Booth killed Lincoln. It’s a tale so memorized, so historical, stripped of any affect outside of its facts. But there is nothing stale about Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog. The latest revival of the Pulitzer-prize winning two-hander is hysterical, tragic and above all sincere.

It’s a play on the history lesson, Cain and Abel-style. Two brothers, Lincoln (Corey Hawkins) and Booth (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), live in a skint apartment (artfully designed by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado; cracked mirror, single hanging lightbulb and all).

Related: The Piano Lesson review – August Wilson revival hits a bum note

Booth spends his days lifting goods from stores and practicing the art of the card game hustle. While he tries to rope Lincoln into his enterprise, Lincoln is adamant about only doing honest work: performing as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator at a local arcade, where mostly white attendees shoot at him.

The premise is surreal, with plenty of comedic stretch. But Topdog/Underdog is a fated tale laced with woe. The two brothers share a bevy of trauma: parents that abandoned each one with only $500, trying to rise above their impoverished circumstances. Even their names hold a destined quality (their father’s idea of a joke, says elder Lincoln). Through it all, the brothers’ kinship runs deep.

Parks’ writing is already something to behold. She masterfully navigates all that her work wants to hold. Dealing in equal parts humor alongside shame, guilt and despair, Topdog/Underdog covers the world without running itself ragged. It’s a testament to Parks’ enduring mastery of craft, creativity and empathy.

But to witness her words under Kenny Leon’s direction is to see something truly kinetic and alive, completely stripped of niceties or pandering. The work is ugly, at times, cracked right open, but familiar and loving. It’s a balanced embracement of the siblings’ love and mischievousness alongside their ordained dysfunction.

Under Leon, interactions between Lincoln and Booth remain quick, intimate and above all, brotherly. It’s Lincoln and Booth squabbling over who will bring the Chinese takeout to their makeshift table (made of milk crates and cardboard). It’s Booth and Lincoln playfully modeling their stolen suits for one another, with ad-libs from Abdul-Mateen II spotlighting the brothers’ transformation. It’s the shared language they use, the handshakes, the glances, all a peek into a relationship that is so understood but never explained.

Both brothers have a palpable chemistry between them, making their inevitable fall even more devastating. Abdul-Mateen II does well, bringing a necessary youth and impulsivity to a younger Booth. He completely hits Booth’s overeagerness for the card game hustle, capturing all that the swindle means to the younger: a chance to change his circumstances, to finally be seen by his brother (and quasi-father figure) as a full-fledged man.

At times, some context about Booth’s relationship to his estranged ex Grace (an absent, but oft-mentioned character) doesn’t congeal by the play’s end. Abdul-Mateen II doesn’t quite embrace the grandiose and erratic spirit of Booth, so one of the play’s major twists doesn’t translate smoothly. But even with the hitch, his final treatment of Lincoln (and the instant pour over of regret) is deeply felt, mournful and wretched.

Hawkins is transcendent. Hawkins completely understands the complicated piteousness of Lincoln, the fact that he has to wear white face to work, that he lives with his younger brother on a recliner, the feet of alcoholism and anti-Black capitalism that will not get off his neck. But Hawkins hits the agency that Lincoln has, the charm and manipulative nature of such a contorted person. Whether it’s tricking Booth into switching ties or hustling a large sum from his only brother, Hawkins invites us in to watch a man disturbed.

The return of Topdog/Underdog is a welcome one. It’s a thorough display of how powerful Parks’ pen is, of Leon’s deep talent. A thankful revisiting of a classic work that should remain throned in the American theater cannon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in car accident

Actor Leslie Jordan has died after a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ and then the Los Angeles Times that they suspected the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
The Guardian

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early-morning arrest

Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault after an altercation in Walthamstow, north-east London on Saturday. The rapper, BBC Radio 1Xtra host and 2021 Dancing on Ice contestant, real name Melesha O’Garro, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after being arrested by police around 5am on Saturday morning. As Sky reports, another woman, 28, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two women, both 27, were taken to hospital after the incident and have since been discharged. Both Lady Leshurr and the 28-year-old are due to appear at Thames magistrates court.
The Guardian

Sacheen Littlefeather obituary

The Academy Awards ceremony has always tried to avoid controversy, but on 27 March 1973, during the first Oscars show broadcast by satellite around the world, Sacheen Littlefeather came to the dais to receive the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando. Littlefeather raised a hand to decline the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’

On the night of 9 September 1960, an 18-year-old Barbra Streisand made her way through Greenwich Village to a tiny club called the Bon Soir to perform the first paid solo show of her career. “I remember walking to the club wearing an antique vest from the thrift shop and antique shoes from the 1920s that I still have in my closet today,” she recalled to the Guardian earlier this month. “On the way, I remember thinking, ‘this could be the beginning of a big change in my life.’”
The Guardian

Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments

He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
The Guardian

Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand?

It was date night in the upmarket, ever-fashionable Ivy restaurant, and it was all going so well. The lights were dimmed and we had shared some champagne and zucchini fritti, but the frivolity soon dissipated when the dessert menu arrived. Listed on the pages of puddings before me was a “Plantation” rum-soaked sponge with chantilly cream and raspberries. “Plantation” rum. Hmm (rather than “Mmm”). My dad is Jamaican. My ancestors were slaves. Here I was, the only person of colour in the restaurant, choking on the P-word.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

486K+
Followers
110K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy