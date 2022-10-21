Riverton Rebecca Lipasek earns her 200th win with the program

The Riverton volleyball team has been on fire this season as they finished the regular season with a 34-2-1 record, but there is also something else the Lady Rams are celebrating this week.

Head coach Rebecca Lipasek earned her 200th with Riverton on Monday and they also became the CNC champions.

She’s in her sixth season at Riverton where she certainly has the program going in the right direction. In her first season with Riverton they only won five games, but she’s done exactly what she’s envisioned for the program seeing it take a major step up from the first year to where it is now.

The Riverton Lady Rams have had 30 or more wins in four of the six season Lipasek as been there. She describes the emotions of getting such a big milestone as a coach amazing.

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “Well the league championship was the most important thing and we won last year and it had been thirty years since it had been won at Riverton. So to be able to do that back to back is really special. So getting that out of the way it was nice that it was two hundred the timing of that was nice and it was a nice surprise. The girls and parents gave me a really nice autograph picture and…I was joking with my daughters all three of my daughters played for me in high school and they’re all coaches now and I said “I got to two hundred at Riverton a lot faster than I did my first go around in Missouri” So it’s been really nice I’ve had a ton of support at Riverton. I’ve had really great players…assistant coaches…family supporting us…the community supporting us so it’s been a lot of fun.”

