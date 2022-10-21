ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, KS

Riverton Rebecca Lipasek earns her 200th win with the program

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyFbE_0ih8Pt4b00

The Riverton volleyball team has been on fire this season as they finished the regular season with a 34-2-1 record, but there is also something else the Lady Rams are celebrating this week.

Head coach Rebecca Lipasek earned her 200th with Riverton on Monday and they also became the CNC champions.

She’s in her sixth season at Riverton where she certainly has the program going in the right direction. In her first season with Riverton they only won five games, but she’s done exactly what she’s envisioned for the program seeing it take a major step up from the first year to where it is now.

The Riverton Lady Rams have had 30 or more wins in four of the six season Lipasek as been there. She describes the emotions of getting such a big milestone as a coach amazing.

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “Well the league championship was the most important thing and we won last year and it had been thirty years since it had been won at Riverton. So to be able to do that back to back is really special. So getting that out of the way it was nice that it was two hundred the timing of that was nice and it was a nice surprise. The girls and parents gave me a really nice autograph picture and…I was joking with my daughters all three of my daughters played for me in high school and they’re all coaches now and I said “I got to two hundred at Riverton a lot faster than I did my first go around in Missouri” So it’s been really nice I’ve had a ton of support at Riverton. I’ve had really great players…assistant coaches…family supporting us…the community supporting us so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Riverton Morgan Compton Earns a Big Career Milestone

Well Saturday night, Riverton won their sub state tournament, but one of Riverton’s seniors was able to accomplish a certain milestone. Senior Morgan Compton and over her four years at Riverton, she’s set herself up to accomplish this with her play and a little help from teammates. That milestone would be achieving 2,000 career assists […]
RIVERTON, KS
Four States Home Page

Tuesday Night Volleyball Action: Webb City, Jasper & Seneca All Claim District Titles to Advance to the State Tournament

Webb City defeats Carl Junction three sets to zero to claim the Class 4 District 6 Championship. They will now host a quarterfinal match this Saturday against Helias Catholic. The Jasper Lady Eagles sweep College Heights Tuesday night to win the Class 1 District 11 title. The Lady Eagles will be on the road for […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Riverton Wins Third Straight Sub-State Championship

Riverton made it to the sub-state rounds as the first seed at Frontenac High School. Their first round opponent were the eight seed Caney Valley Bullpups. The Lady Rams won two sets to zero and advanced all the way to the championship game. They played Frontenac in the championship round and came out with a […]
RIVERTON, KS
Four States Home Page

MSSU comes up short at home against Emporia State

The Missouri Southern Lions were at home after a being on the road at Central Missouri last Saturday. They hosted the Emporia State Hornets whom are one of the hottest teams in the MIAA right now. This game was a tail of whom could overcome the wind and it was extremely difficult to manage. Ultimately, […]
EMPORIA, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Game Night Top Plays – Week 9

Play #3: Commerce QB Austin Lake makes a great recovery from almost getting sacked to getting a first down for the Tigers! Play #2: Webb City’s Aj Bash strip sacks Branson’s Quarterback and it flies into the air, but Lucas Ott is right there for the rebound as he takes the Pick-6 to the house! […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
COLLINSVILLE, OK
Four States Home Page

Wrap-up of this week’s top Northeast Oklahoma news

Grove Ridgerunners are in the driver’s seat to be crowned Class 5A-4 District Champions. Authorities continue to search for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two 16-year-old best friends missing for almost 23 years. Chief Follis leaves behind a great legacy that will impact the next seven generations of the Modoc people. Grove […]
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

MSSU Sweeps #19 Central Oklahoma on Senior Night

Missouri Southern was at home Tuesday night where they hosted the 19th ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos. It was also Senior Night for the Lions. They would go on to sweep the Bronchos in three straight sets. They won set one, 25-13. They won sets two and three by a score of 25-23 & 25-15. MSSU […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

MSSU are ready for a talented Emporia State team

The Missouri Southern football team are coming off a tough three point loss to Central Missouri 20-17 last week. The game was was close to the final minute, but of course the Lions look to forget about it and move on to the next matchup. MSSU will host an Emporia State team that’s hot right […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy