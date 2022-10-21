ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top DOJ prosecutor taking on Trump

The classified documents case against former President Trump is the biggest test yet for a prosecutor who has built his career going after convicted spies, Blackwater guards, Chinese companies and some of Trump’s close associates. Why it matters: Jay Bratt, who leads the Justice Department’s counterintelligence division, keeps a...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links

Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mark Meadows asks judge to reject subpoena in Georgia election probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is urging a judge to reject an effort to subpoena him as part of a 2020 election probe in Georgia, Politico reports. Why it matters: Meadows, who was on the line for a January 2021 phone call during which former President Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes," would serve as a key witness in the Fulton County investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Paul Ryan: "Anybody not named Trump" can win GOP nomination in 2024

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday that "anybody not named Trump" could win the White House for Republicans in 2024. Why it matters: The former House speaker is doubling down on his earlier prediction that Republicans won't nominate Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
Israeli President Herzog meets Biden at the White House

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Why it matters: The meeting comes less than a week before the Israeli elections. The Biden administration has expressed concerns that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a right-wing government, it will include Jewish supremacist politicians.
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads

Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud

Media mogul Jimmy Lai was found guilty by a Hong Kong court of two fraud charges on Tuesday. He's one of the most prominent pro-democracy voices to be prosecuted in the region following sweeping protests in 2019. Why it matters: The guilty verdict marks a huge loss for press freedoms...
Alaska GOP votes to censure McConnell for supporting Lisa Murkowski

Alaska's Republican Party leaders voted Monday to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for supporting Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), the Washington Post reports. The big picture: The move is symbolic with no real consequence but is intended to signal the party's disapproval of McConnell. It's also intended to signal...
Ukraine "concerned" about U.S. Republican threats to cut aid, FM says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is concerned about recent threats by senior U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month's U.S. midterm elections. Why it matters: Any U.S. cuts to Ukraine aid would deal a significant blow...
New pro-China disinformation campaign targets 2022 elections: Report

Researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said in a report Wednesday that they've detected a group attempting to sow division in the U.S. and "operating in support of the political interests of the People’s Republic of China." Why it matters: Election officials have been on high alert for foreign disinformation campaigns...
