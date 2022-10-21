Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KUOW
Forterra facing pressure to change leadership
Pressure is mounting for Seattle-based land-conservation group, Forterra, to change its executive leadership team. This comes after concerns were raised by investors, 80 former employees, and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. This article has been updated to include information from a statement released by Forterra on October 24th, 2022 . In...
KUOW
Kirkland is listening: Today So Far
Kirkland is listening. The city just became the first in Washington state to try new camera tech that focuses in on vehicle noise associated with street racing. The tech works a lot like red light cameras. Instead of sensing a car crossing a red light, the cameras have sensitive microphones that listen for vehicle noise speeding by. They then log data that an officer can later use to issue a citation.
KUOW
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
KUOW
The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know
For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
KUOW
Wallingford is "historic." What's next?
That’s according to the state’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Now, the neighborhood is seeking federal recognition from the National Park Service. Many 20th century architecture buffs in the neighborhood are thrilled with the news. But some worry the designation might be used to slow housing growth in the area.
KUOW
K-Boo-O-W: The Secret Room
A UW college student discovers a secret, boarded-up room in his University District rental house and is overcome with the urge to get into the room. When Wolfe Maykut was an undergrad at the University of Washington, he lived in a run-down rental house near campus. One day, he discovered the house had a secret: a room that was largely inaccessible. Wolfe's initial curiosity about the room quickly becomes a dangerous obsession — one that the house is prepared to thwart at every turn.
KUOW
K-Boo-O-W: But ... they’re my children
Once upon a time, there was a group of local ghost hunters called AGHOST — Amateur Ghost Hunters of Seattle-Tacoma. Radio producer Jake Warga went along with the group one creepy night. Terrifying hijinks ensued.
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Comments / 2