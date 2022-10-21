ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ESPN

Postseason Baseball Glance

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings. Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings. Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain. Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings. Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5. Sunday, Oct. 16: New...
NEW YORK STATE
ESPN

AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders' Hankins to boost run D

The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL's best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday. Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and getting...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Thorns edge Wave 2-1, face Current for NWSL championship

The Portland Thorns will play the Kansas City Current for the National Women's Soccer League championship next weekend in Washington, closing out a turbulent and emotionally taxing 10th season. Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis suffered Lisfranc injury, sources say

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are looking at missing cornerback Jourdan Lewis for the rest of the season because of a foot injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the team's 24-6 win Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot and...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can't lose, no matter who wins the World Series

INSTEAD OF A bank vault or a Brink's truck, the betting slips from what could be the largest payout in sports gambling history are being guarded by nothing more than an old, tattered Houston Astros backpack. On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Houston, with the MLB playoffs about to begin, the faded blue nylon bag -- its contents worth potentially millions -- sits on the floor of the massive Gallery Furniture showroom, just within arm's reach of its owner: the Houston furniture magnate and Astros superfan Jim McIngvale, better known around these parts and in the world of high-stakes sports gambling as Mattress Mack.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy

The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

