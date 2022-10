The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

