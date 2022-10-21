Read full article on original website
Postseason Baseball Glance
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings. Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings. Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain. Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings. Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5. Sunday, Oct. 16: New...
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears
Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can't lose, no matter who wins the World Series
INSTEAD OF A bank vault or a Brink's truck, the betting slips from what could be the largest payout in sports gambling history are being guarded by nothing more than an old, tattered Houston Astros backpack. On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Houston, with the MLB playoffs about to begin, the faded blue nylon bag -- its contents worth potentially millions -- sits on the floor of the massive Gallery Furniture showroom, just within arm's reach of its owner: the Houston furniture magnate and Astros superfan Jim McIngvale, better known around these parts and in the world of high-stakes sports gambling as Mattress Mack.
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Bruce Bochy takes over Texas Rangers after missing the game
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there. Bochy, who won the first of his three World Series titles with the San Francisco...
