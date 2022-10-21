ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelphi, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old. Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C. The teen stayed...
OXON HILL, MD
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn baby girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has now been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home on the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf

UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County police announce identities of two drivers killed in separate collisions

Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning. Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash

SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy