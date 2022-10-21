Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Prince George's County: Police
A driver hit a pedestrian and drove off in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday, police said, marking at least the fifth fatal or life-threatening hit-and-run collision in the D.C. area over the last week. Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road in the...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
One Killed, One Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle I-95 Crash In Howard County: State Police
One person was killed, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries as a strange scene unfolded on I-95 in Howard County, according to Maryland State Police. Baltimore resident Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, was ejected from a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after a Porche rear-ended a Mazda she was a passenger in while driving through Elkridge, police said.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Temple Hills Woman Dead After Violent Rollover Crash In Fort Washington
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a fatal rollover collision in Fort Washington, police say. Ashley Henson, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead after her vehicle overturned while she was driving west on the 2300 block of Tucker Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Prince George's County Police.
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
Bay Net
MSP Investigating Fatal Crash Killing Mechanicsville Man In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old. Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C. The teen stayed...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn baby girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has now been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home on the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
Bay Net
Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf
UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers
BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police announce identities of two drivers killed in separate collisions
Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning. Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.
WTOP
Woman killed in I-95 collision that closed southbound lanes for hours
A collision early Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, killed a woman, and then one of the drivers involved was struck by a passing vehicle following that deadly crash. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. just north of Maryland Route 100 in Howard County. Maryland State Police believe...
fox5dc.com
Hit-and-run driver struck man riding scooter in northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck a man riding scooter in northwest D.C. Officers say the crash happened Thursday, October 20 around 7:30 p.m. on New Jersey Avenue and P Street in the northwest. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the driver...
Nottingham MD
40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 2