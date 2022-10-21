ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
PrizeFest returns with food, comedy, and film as we transform into our version of Sundance. The ASEANA Foundation Autumn Festival celebrates Hispanic food and culture and there are books a-plenty- at a book signing and a huge book sale! Finally, end your weekend on a jazzy note and a bit o’ burlesque. Lights, camera, and action, it’s our #CoolDowntown.

1.PrizeFest gets bigger this weekend with the magical confluence of food, comedy and film in downtown Shreveport! The comedy and food events are sold out, but you can still help decide who wins fame and the $50,000 fortune for best short film in the land. Watch the films and be a part of panel discussions, a closing party, even a giant tequila toast in the middle of Texas Street! When: Oct. 20-22. Where: Various locations. Cost: $40. Info: prizefest.com

2.When it rains, it pours fun downtown! This is also the weekend of the beautiful and tasty Asian Gardens ASEANA Foundation Autumn Festival. For nine years this has been a weekend we have looked forward to; filled with music, dance, art, and lots of hot, tasty food! This year the focus is on our local Hispanic community and to that, we say ‘Si’! When: Sat., Oct. 22, 11:00 am- 5:00 pm. Where: 800 Texas Avenue. Cost: Free admission. FB/aseana autumn fest

3.Just around the corner from Autumn Festival is the historic and lovely Logan Mansion, Saturday home to book author Ann Marie Jameson. Jameson, author of the ‘Willow Rose’ series, will be at a Book Signing and Reading Saturday and her books will be available for purchase. When: Sat., Oct. 22, 11:00 am- 1:30 pm. Where: 725 Austen Place. Cost: Free to attend. Info: FB/ann marie jameson book signing

4.Speaking of books and lots of them… peruse more than 50,000 books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more at the ginormous Friends of the Shreve Memorial Library Fall Book Sale. You will seriously want to kick yourself if you miss this, so put on comfy shoes, bring small bills and large sturdy bags and get ready for some bookish fun! All genres, hard and paperback. When: Sat. & Sun., Oct. 22 and 23. Sat., noon- 5:00 pm, Sun., 1:00- 4:00 pm. Get in Saturday at 9:00 am with a $5 Friends membership! Where: Shreve Memorial Library basement, 424 Texas St. Cost: $5 or free to enter. Info: FB/fall book sale

5.It’s the return of Big Deal Burlesque at Fatty Arbuckle’s Pub in the Red River District, and just in time for the spooky, spicey season. The troupe will perform their own New Orleans’ renditions of drag and burlesque, food and beverage will be available, too. When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10:00 pm. Where: 450 Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: $15. Info: FB/fatty arbuckles

