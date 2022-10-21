Etowah County Courthouse goes green to signal respect for veterans

When local veterans drive by the Etowah County Courthouse and notice the building is lit in green, Probate Judge Scott Hassell wants them to know the color is for them.

Hassell brought the idea of lighting the courthouse green to the Etowah County Commission's meeting Tuesday. Green acetate was used to cover the exterior lights to create the color change. The new hue will remain through Veterans Day.

He was sure enough he would have the commission's blessing — and he did — that he'd already bought the acetate to use on the lights, at a cost of less than $10.

Veterans account for almost a third of mental health commitments

As probate judge, Hassell conducts commitment hearings. He said about 31% of the those committed for mental health treatment each year are veterans.

A 10-year study found that in the South, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death, Hassell said. But among veterans, it's second, and a concern nationally.

According to statistics from mentalhealth.va.gov, 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020; 2,643 of them were in the South, and 126 of them were in Alabama. Alabama's suicide rate was higher that year, at 34.9%, then the southern region, at 31.9%, and the nation, at 31.7%.

Hassell said he's pleased that Etowah County has taken steps to improve its response to mental health needs in the community. Officials created a crisis team to provide trained personnel to respond in emergency situations. He also praised the recently established national mental health crisis line — which allows someone who needs help to call 988 for mental health help, just as they would call 911 for police, fire, or ambulance service.

While shining green lights on the courthouse at night won't resolve a crisis, Hassell said he hopes veterans who see it will know that they are remembered and respected in the community, and that it will help to brighten the lives of all veterans.