Sandusky mascot search narrowed to 5

It has been six months since the Sandusky school board announced it would be retiring the Redskin mascot and the search for a new one is still ongoing.

At the Oct. 17 Sandusky school board meeting, the mascot search committee gave an update on finding a new mascot for the district. The committee is made up of three board members, two Sandusky staff members, Sandusky students and one community member. The board members on the committee are Carolyn Stoutenburg, Daniel Gerstenberger and Jane Jacobson. Jacobson is the chairperson of the committee.

The committee announced they have narrowed down five potential mascots from a list of 27 for the Sandusky school district. However, the nominations have not been made public. The committee first wants to create potential logos for the nominations before bringing them to the district and community for feedback.

“At their next meeting, they asked the students on the committee to come with some imagery for the mascots and reasons why each of the five would be a good representation of the community and the school district,” Superintendent Paul Flynn said.

After evaluating the logos, the committee will narrow it down to three potential mascots. The committee will then make the potential mascots public, and the community can provide feedback.

The previous list of 27 mascots were Aggies, Archers, Badgers, Bears, Bobcats, Captains, Coyotes, Crows, Cyclones, Enforcers, Fox, Gladiators, Moose, Phoenix, Rangers, Raptors, Ravens, Rattlesnakes, Robins, Spiders, Snakes, Titans, Vipers, Wild Fire and Wolves.

The board announced it would retire the Redskins mascot in April as a way to recognize changed perceptions towards Native American imagery.

In July, the board announced it would pause further spending on the rebrand. At the time, the district had spent $9,000 on the process, which included removing the Redskins logo from the walls and high school gym floor. The board also applied for the for a grant from the Michigan Native American Heritage Fund to cover expenses but was denied.

The district has also removed the logo from some of its athletic uniforms. At this time, the district is evaluating winter and spring athletic uniforms to see what exactly needs to be replaced.

Spending is still suspended for now. Jacobson said the board is not currently looking for a new grant to fund the rebrand at this time. The board is waiting until it is further into the mascot search before applying for any grants. The rebrand process was estimated to cost $160,000.

Jacobson said the Redskins logo is still visible in areas of the district. She said she saw it on a building directory papers while she was in one of the district classrooms.

"The majority of it has been taken down," Jacobson said.

Jacobson said students in the district are excited for the change and are ready to move forward. She said she has not seen a big movement within the students to keep the Redskins mascot.

"I think it's important to understand that the kids are excited about it," Jacobson said. "They're excited to pick a new mascot that is something they can dress up like and is something they can cheer."

Jacobson said she has seen a similar reaction from the community. She said the district received over 200 nominations when the mascot change was announced. She said the community has participated well and shown a good response to the change.

Not everyone in the community agrees with the board's decision to change the Redskins mascot. Jacobson said everyone has a right to their opinion. She said the board is not erasing history, but instead wants to move the Sandusky school district forward.

"The key thing is that no one on the board or school district wants to erase history," she said.

Jacobson said there will always be two side to issues, and that push back is to be expected. She said change can be hard.

Some residents pushing back on change

The board's decision to retire the Redskins mascot is being met with opposition from some members of the community. Sandusky resident Rick Speigel said the community who wants to keep the Redskins mascot does not feel listened to by the board. He created a Facebook group called Save Our Mascot to discuss and send surveys out to get community opinion. As of Oct. 22, the group has received 1,519 answered surveys, with 1,366 voting to keep the mascot and 153 voting to retire it.

"We figured this would be the safest and least prejudiced way of getting responses," Speigel said.

Speigel said Sandusky has been the Redskins since the 1940's. He said Redskin pride and spirit run deep in the community, alumni and current students. He said name and imagery of the mascot were never meant or used to offend anyone, but rather used with great pride.

"We feel we should embrace our history and stand strong as the Redskin warriors that we are and teach future generations that we are Redskin proud, not tear it down and replace it," Speigel said.

Speigel said the issue is more than the mascot. He and other community members do not like that the logo has been removed from many parts of the district. Speigel said getting rid of the mascot is erasing the district's history and identity.

"In today's climate, we need to teach our children to be warriors so that they grow into adults that can protect themselves," he said.

The group is still taking survey answers from the Sandusky community. Speigel said he has taken the survey results to the board.

The mascot search committee presents an update to the board at every monthly meeting. The next Sandusky school board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 21 in the Sandusky High School conference room.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Sandusky mascot search narrowed to 5