West Ottawa girls cross country claims fourth straight OK Red title

GRAND RAPIDS - The West Ottawa girls cross country team dominated at the OK Red Conference meet, putting four runners in the top 10.

The No. 2 Panthers scored 35 points to hold off the field. Grand Haven was second (66), followed by Jenison (69), Rockford (109), Grandville (154), Caledonia (162), Hudsonville (171) and East Kentwood (188).

It was the fourth consecutive OK Red title for the Panthers.

"We take a lot of pride in it. The girls have gotten used to it a little bit, but four in a row, we are at a point where we don't have anyone in the progam who doesn't know what it is like to win a conference championship, which is pretty cool. But we don't take that for granted because we have one of the best conferences in the state."

West Ottawa's Helen Sachs won the individual OK Red title, winning the race in 17:06.04.

Arianne Olson took third overall in 17:59.82.

The Panthers got two more in the top 10 and three in the top 15 with Megan Postma finishing seventh in 18:46.94 and Ava Porras taking ninth (19:00.64). Jane Olney finished 15th (19:37.51) and Addy Birkholz was 18th (19:46.38).

"We talked about competing at a high level," Barnes said. "It is now about working on different things as we work toward the state championships. Ava had a big PR, and Megan did, too. They ran really well to put themselves in the top 10."

West Ottawa finished eighth in the boys meet with 205. Grand Haven won with 61, followed by Jenison (73), East Kentwood (74), Rockford (83), Caledonia (91), Hudsonville (135) and Grandville (183).

Connor Wooley led the Panthers, finishing 31st (17:22.77). Ethan Gerlach was 41st (17:42.75), followed by Jake Follett (17:44.03) and Max VanGrouw (17:44.54).

