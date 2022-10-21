Jayden Julian, defense deliver as Crestwood secures sectional title

MANTUA — Crestwood's boys soccer team nearly never had a season.

Now, the Red Devils are sectional champions.

Crestwood’s remarkable group of 12 players, in a sport that requires 11, is moving on with a 3-0 victory over Garfield in Thursday’s sectional championship game.

“It was just a beautiful game from us,” Red Devils sophomore Elijah Jurisch said. “I think that was really what we wanted to come out and do, just dominate them right from the start.”

Fittingly given the 12 seed, the Red Devils didn’t just advance. They also got revenge over the rival G-Men, who topped them 2-0 in early September.

Shut out by Garfield at JAG Field Sept. 3, Crestwood exploded for two goals in Thursday's opening 23 minutes, and to no one's surprise, senior Jayden Julian ultimately had a role in all three Red Devils' goals at Jack Lambert Stadium.

Crestwood coach Eric Sway summarized Julian’s performance succinctly:

“The effort I would expect from a senior of that caliber, he gave it today.”

That Crestwood scored three wasn’t all that surprising, given Julian’s excellence.

What was arguably more surprising was the way the Red Devils limited a dangerous G-Men attack, led by Ethan Bittence and Andrew Wem, to three shots on goal.

With a midfield that applied plenty of pressure and a defense led by the delightfully steady Hans Seibold, keeper Charlie Schweickert could leave the Tide on the shelf with a clean sheet that never required him to dive in the mud Thursday.

“We totally dominated,” Sway said. “That wasn’t a 3-0 win. That was a 3-0 dominating win. They earned it. They played their butts off.”

Simple adjustment allows Jayden Julian to wreak havoc

Sway made a simple adjustment entering Thursday’s sectional final.

Rather than putting Julian up top, he had the Red Devils’ single-season goals and points leader play on the outside to give him more space to work with.

Sway then put Jurisch, who set the program's single-season assists mark, up top.

“When we played them in September, we played Jayden up top,” Sway said. “They sat four guys on him. [Tonight], we put Elijah up top, Jayden out wide, Gavin [Dunfee] out wide.”

Crestwood’s first goal, though, started in a different section of the field, with Schweickert stepping in front of a Garfield corner, cleanly catching it and quickly booting the ball up the field to Jurisch, who crossed to Julian, who drew a foul.

Julian’s 13th-minute free kick from the 17-yard line ricocheted off both posts with sophomore Sam Wright crashing for the game’s opening goal, his first of the season. Roughly 10 minutes later, Julian added a second assist, as he sent a cross to freshman Kyle Shelhamer, who knocked it home for a 2-0 lead.

“Both of them have definitely stepped up,” Julian said. “Sam, just a great run after it bounced out. He was the first one there, no one even close to him. It was just a great follow-up, and Kyle's, it was a mistake on them, and he just capitalized on it."

In the 50th minute, Crestwood’s devilish duo struck once more, as Jurisch sent a free kick from the far right side to Julian for a header and a 3-0 advantage.

“Well, first, I had the ball across the middle and it got called back because I didn't wait until the whistle,” Jurisch said. “So I saw that back post was wide open. He just stuck his head on it. It was a great header.”

That was plenty given the way the Red Devils’ back line played Thursday.