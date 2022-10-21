Pearls of wisdom for East Bank, by way of Tampa

Good morning, and welcome to your Daily Briefing! This is Tennessean business editor Nicole Young.

Nashvillians might be interested to know that Tampa’s former mayor has some words of wisdom for city leaders as they prepare to embark on the Imagine East Bank project.

About 1,000 business and community leaders listened to Bob Buckhorn deliver a keynote speech this week at Nashville Downtown Partnership’s 28th annual meeting, dubbed “Nashville’s Riverfront Opportunity.”

Buckhorn is credited with finishing Tampa’s decades-long redevelopment effort, connecting downtown’s Hillsborough River with public parks, wharfs and other new attractions.

Like Imagine East Bank here, Tampa’s Riverwalk also has a national sports league arena as its centerpiece.

This week, Nashville leaders unveiled details of the $2.1 billion proposal with the Tennessee Titans to rebuild Nissan Stadium as part of the Imagine East Bank plan.

The plan was approved by the Metro Planning Commission earlier this month.

Subscribers can read more from business reporter Sandy Mazza on Buckhorn’s advice to Nashville. (Not a subscriber? Let's change that!)

Thank you for reading, and dive into more great stories below.