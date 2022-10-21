ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help kids and adults bundle up this winter by donating coats, other cold-weather clothes

By Staff Report
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago
Help others keep warm this winter by donating winter wear to nonprofits and businesses that distribute clothing to people in need.

Here are some of the nonprofits and businesses collecting cold-weather clothes and how you can help or get help:

Erie News Now

What: Third annual Community Coat Drive by Erie News Now, in Perry Square, east side, Oct. 21-23.

What's needed: New or gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves for men, women and children.

When: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

How to donate: Bring clothing to Perry Square on Friday or Saturday.

How to get clothing: Choose what you need during the event from clothing accepted and displayed in the park.

United Way of Erie County

What: United Way will launch a Community Schools Drive on Friday to provide cold-weather clothing for kids. Fifteen United Way community schools in Erie County are accepting clothing.

What's needed: Coats, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, underwear and blankets. New items only please. Children's and adult sizes are needed.

When: Many schools will accept donations through November.

How to donate: Visit the Community Schools Drive website at unitedwayerie.org/CSDrive for details on when and where to take donations to the participating schools. You can also donate money on the website to help buy clothing for children in need.

How to get clothing: Clothing is distributed by the schools.

Is it making progress?'Crushing poverty' is the goal of Erie's United Way. Is it making progress?

Bethany Outreach Center

What: The Clothes Closet at the center, at 254 E. 10th St., provides clothing free of charge year around.

What's needed: Coats, scarves, gloves and everyday wear for men, women, children and infants. Men's wear is especially needed this winter.

When: Clothing is accepted year around.

How to donate: Clothing is accepted at the center Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monetary donations are accepted on the center website at bethanyoutreachcenter.org.

How to get clothing: Call the center at 456-6254 Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to request clothing and schedule a pickup time.

Want to give away your money?Become a philanthropist with the Erie Community Foundation

Erie Free Store

What: The store, at Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave., provides free clothing and housewares.

What's needed: Clothing for all ages and sizes.

When: Clothing is accepted year around.

How to donate: Donations are accepted Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. The store will be closed on Halloween, Oct. 31. Monetary donations are accepted on the Erie Free Store website at eriefreestore.com.

How to get clothing: The store generally is open Mondays from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Making dreams come true:Erie students say school is the pathway to making dreams come true

The Upper Room

What: The Upper Room at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St., accepts clothing and other necessities for Erie's homeless.

What's needed: New and good-condition used coats and winter wear for men and women. The shelter also accepts personal hygiene items. Coming up is the annual "Blizzard of Blankets" collection at Perry Square on Nov. 19.

When: Clothing is accepted all year.

How to donate: Items are accepted Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

How to get clothing: Clothing is distributed by The Upper Room.

