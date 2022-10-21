Remembering Ernie Buehl, the 'Quiet Birdman' of Bucks County

To say the “Quiet Birdman” never made a sound is to be mistaken. He was quite the opposite. Loud! You’d stop in your tracks as I did in Yardley in the 1970s and cry out, “Look! Up in the sky! It’s the ‘Quiet Birdman!’ ” The roar emanating from the bright red fuselage of his “Flying Dutchman” bi-plane gave him away. It was noisier than a flock of crows alighting on a cornfield.

Ernie Buehl is arguably the most famous aviator to call Bucks home.

Born in 1897, he grew up in Germany during World War I. With encouragement from his older brothers, he became a top-rated mechanic for BMW’s aero division. He earned accolades in prepping German pilot Feranz Diemer’s plane for his world record flight into the stratosphere in 1919. The following year, Buehl immigrated to the U.S. where he helped market BMW planes and did aerial survey work. That same year, he co-piloted the first transcontinental airmail flight from New York to California. In addition, he prepared Roald Amundsen’s plane for the Norwegian’s first attempt to fly over the North Pole in 1922.

In 1926, with seven years of flight experience behind him, Buehl obtained his pilot’s license signed by pioneer Orville Wright. That year he moved to Philadelphia and married Anna Manso, a citizen of Portugal who bore him a son.

Ernie commanded the skies over Bucks in 1928 after establishing Flying Dutchman Air Service in Somerton near Feasterville. Commercial flights, sky rides and flight lessons churned up profits. A partner promoted Buehl as a World War I German flying ace. It was a whopping fib but helped popularize the service.

Buehl, a U.S. citizen since 1929, ran the Somerton airport for 24 years. Earl Bach, one of his students, couldn’t afford flight lessons. So Ernie hatched a plan. “I would hang from a rope ladder suspended from Ernie’s biplane,” recalled Bach. “The idea was to draw crowds to sell rides at $5 a crack.”

As an instructor, Ernie was a perfectionist. Said one student, “When you did something he thought was bad, he would fly you over a cemetery and point down towards the ground. He’d say, ‘See, if you don’t do what I tell you, there’s where you’ll end up.’ ”

In 1932, he trained C. Alfred Anderson, the first African American to receive a federal pilot’s license. Anderson would later found the Tuskegee Airmen, Black combat pilots who served with distinction in World War II. In a tribute to Buehl before the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, Rep. Anna Eshoo of California noted how federal regulators refused to recognize Anderson as a qualified pilot because he was black. Said Eshoo, “Tuskegee Airmen historians and members of the Anderson family say that without Buehl’s willingness to work with Anderson and to stick up for him, there would have been no Tuskegee Airmen.”

Buehl helped win the war by leading a team of 23 instructors training 1,400 Navy cadets in how to fly at Lancaster’s Franklin & Marshall College.

In 1948, Ernie purchased 136 acres of open space in the Eddington section of Bensalem for a new airport. He sold it 18 years later for development and relocated to Middletown to build and operate Buehl Field off Woodbourne Road. Whenever newspaper photographers needed aerial photos, Ernie stood by to help. His daring could unnerve passengers. “He was scary to fly with,” recalled Warminster resident James Pitrone, a retired Bucks County Courier Times photographer. “I just remember being glad to land.”

In 1957, the OX5 Club of America honored Ernie in Hagerstown, Maryland. He and a passenger flew to the meeting in Buehl’s 1927 OX5 biplane. According to a first-hand account, “He fired up the old crate and took off in a lumbering swish of power but damaged the wing on a fence on landing. Ernie got out sputtering, claiming somebody moved the fence.”

After repairs, the plane returned to Bucks.

Ernie belonged to an exclusive club of famous aviators including Charles Lindbergh, Eddie Rickenbacker and Jimmy Doolittle. Membership was by invitation only. Founding members of the self-declared “birdmen” met at a restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village in 1921. The gathering was so noisy management hustled them out the door. Thus was born the “Ancient and Sacred Order of Quiet Birdmen.” The organization still exists.

Ernie passed away in 1990. His family operated Buehl field until 1999 when it became the Villages of Flowers Mill community.

Though I never met Ernie, I’ll think of him the next time I visit the VanSant Airport in Tinicum Township. There my hope is to grab a ride in one of the airfield’s vintage biplanes. Winging over the sylvan landscape of Upper Bucks, I’ll ponder the way it used to be when our Quiet Birdman ruled the skies.

Sources include “Ernest H. Buehl, 93: He was a pioneer in cross-country flying” published in The Inquirer newspaper on May 25, 1990; “A Tribute to Honor Ernest H. Buehl, Sr.” by U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo on June 19, 2014; “Ernie Buehl collection – The Flying Dutchman” on the web at www.buehlfield.info/ernie-buehl-collection and information and photographs on file at the Bensalem Historical Society. Thanks to Society archivists Sally Sondesky and Vicki MacDougall for their help as well as Larry Langhans of the Historic Langhorne Association.

Carl LaVO can be reached at carllavo@gmail.com