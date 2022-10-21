ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Cormorant wins MHSAA Class 5A state volleyball championship

By Chris Van Tuyl, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Lake Cormorant volleyball team overcame a shaky start to capture the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 5A state championship on Thursday with a 9-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Long Beach in Starkville.

Perhaps the pageantry of participating in their final match of 2022 at Mississippi State University affected the Gators’ nerves in Game 1, but the remainder of the action was purely positive for Lake Cormorant (30-12).

“We couldn’t get things going,” said coach Christina Morgan. “I think we struggled a lot on defense and execution, so I told them, ‘Look, we’ll just pretend that that one didn’t happen. We’re just going to start over and just play our game.’ And because they stepped it up, we were able to get into our system a lot more and really got to swinging better.”

A kill from Sofia Gonzalez put the finishing touches on Game 2. A Gonzalez ace afforded the Gators the opportunity to open up a 21-12 lead in Game 3, which was won after Lundyn Wilson’s kill.

Back-and-forth would be the common theme in Game 4, as Lake Cormorant rallied from a 13-9 deficit to tie it at 18-18 and force a Long Beach timeout. Eventually, a Bearcat serving error would set off the celebration. The Gators have now won five MHSAA state titles.

Securing this one on a Southeastern Conference campus was just icing on the cake.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Morgan said. “I know the girls were super excited. The MHSAA did a tremendous job of putting on the state championships. The crowd, the support – everything was just an awesome experience.”

Gonzalez led Lake Cormorant with 14 kills, while Kiersten McGarrity added 12. Jania Rose and Dallas White contributed 19 digs and 32 assists, respectively.

