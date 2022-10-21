ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Onteora Senior High School football team will have a game with Spackenkill High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Onteora Senior High School
Spackenkill High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Football

