Family-friendly Halloween weekend in Clinton to begin Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities. Local favorite, the Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.
Local kids don costumes to collect candy at annual 'Trunk or Treat'
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” event was held in Utica, Wednesday just a few days shy of Halloween. Participants in their costumes, went trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, was a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
CycleNation event, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday. More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story...
A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall. The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
New Hartford Superintendent recommends to close Perry Junior High Pool
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Superintendent, Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has recommended that the Perry Junior High, pool be closed and filled in due to a need for more classroom space. At Tuesday’s board meeting, parents and community members attended in anticipation of a vote regarding the swimming...
The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday
ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday. 1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
CFLR collects unused, expired medications at annual take-back event in Verona Beach
VERONA BEACH, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery held a community drug take-back event at 50 Forward in Verona Beach on Wednesday to collect unused and expired medications. Since 2016, CFLR has been holding drug take-back events promoting Med Return Units as part of its prevention...
Expired/unused medication 'Take Back' event to be held on Saturday in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be an expired/unused medication "Take Back" event on Saturday, at the Utica Train Station. Prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medications including, sharps and pet medications will be accepted at the drive-through event. All sharps should be tightly sealed in containers when dropped off. The...
The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 volunteers this year
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The 12th annual Oneida County Intergenerational Fall Clean-Up had 545 youth volunteers this year, helping more than 100 local seniors. The event took place on Oct. 22 and 23 for the first time since 2019. The initiative is a partnership between the Oneida County Youth Bureau and the Oneida County Office for the Aging and Continuing Care.
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
The UCB will be presenting a 400 pound pet food donation to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Members of the Utica Council of the Blind (UCB) will be presenting a pet food donation of almost 400 pounds to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society, on Friday. UCB members have been collecting their donations at The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI)...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
A Winning Take 5 Ticket sold at Fastrac in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take 5 Ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take 5 ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing at that Fastrac, be sure to check the numbers. There is one ticket out there that matches...
Early voting: Times and locations by county
Early voting for the midterms begins this weekend and runs through Nov. 6. Any registered voters can cast their ballots at various locations during that time period. Here’s where and when you can vote early in your county:. Oneida County. MVCC’s Jorgensen Athletic Center, 1101 Sherman Dr. in Utica...
Electronic recycling event Saturday
SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
