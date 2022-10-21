CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities. Local favorite, the Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.

