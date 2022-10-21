ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Family-friendly Halloween weekend in Clinton to begin Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities. Local favorite, the Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Local kids don costumes to collect candy at annual 'Trunk or Treat'

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” event was held in Utica, Wednesday just a few days shy of Halloween. Participants in their costumes, went trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, was a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

CycleNation event, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday. More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall. The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday

ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday. 1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Expired/unused medication 'Take Back' event to be held on Saturday in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be an expired/unused medication "Take Back" event on Saturday, at the Utica Train Station. Prescription medications as well as over-the-counter medications including, sharps and pet medications will be accepted at the drive-through event. All sharps should be tightly sealed in containers when dropped off. The...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

"Trunk or Treat" in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
WKTV

A Winning Take 5 Ticket sold at Fastrac in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take 5 Ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take 5 ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing at that Fastrac, be sure to check the numbers. There is one ticket out there that matches...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Early voting: Times and locations by county

Early voting for the midterms begins this weekend and runs through Nov. 6. Any registered voters can cast their ballots at various locations during that time period. Here’s where and when you can vote early in your county:. Oneida County. MVCC’s Jorgensen Athletic Center, 1101 Sherman Dr. in Utica...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Electronic recycling event Saturday

SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy