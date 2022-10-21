ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Suspect in custody after nine hour standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City. Police said the ordeal began around 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to a home on Southwest 12th Street to serve a warrant. The suspect was wanted for burglary, according to police. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Proposal: Classen Drive in Midtown to close to vehicle traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some big changes could soon be coming to the Midtown area. On Wednesday, the Downtown Design Review committee held a special meeting regarding making Classen Drive from NW 11th to NW 10th a pedestrian-only area. Local businesses are trying to start what they're calling a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit released from ICU

EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Monday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "We are happy to share with you that Sgt. Wells was released from the ICU on Friday after the completion of his last surgery," Edmond police wrote on Facebook.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy