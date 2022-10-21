Read full article on original website
OHP, law enforcement agencies partnering together for sobriety checkpoint to ENDUI
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with several local law enforcement agencies to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Friday. The OHP ENDUI team has partnered with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) and Del...
Suspect in custody after nine hour standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City. Police said the ordeal began around 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to a home on Southwest 12th Street to serve a warrant. The suspect was wanted for burglary, according to police. A...
Proposal: Classen Drive in Midtown to close to vehicle traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some big changes could soon be coming to the Midtown area. On Wednesday, the Downtown Design Review committee held a special meeting regarding making Classen Drive from NW 11th to NW 10th a pedestrian-only area. Local businesses are trying to start what they're calling a...
Man jailed after allegedly trying to rob O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after police said he tried to rob the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store near Southwest 67th and May earlier this month. According to court documents, Jerry Milburn had a knife in his hand and demanded...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit released from ICU
EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Monday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "We are happy to share with you that Sgt. Wells was released from the ICU on Friday after the completion of his last surgery," Edmond police wrote on Facebook.
Cleveland County Commissioners present Virtue Center with $500,000 in ARPA funds
NORMAN (KOKH) — ARPA funding is starting to roll out in Oklahoma. Tuesday morning, Cleveland County Commissioners presented a non-profit outpatient treatment center with a $500,000 check of ARPA funding for increased clinical and mental health services. The Virtue Center says they are a place of hope for people...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads after 9-year-old dies in a drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in the unsolved homicide of 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. The boy was gunned down in his home during a drive-by shooting at 2516 SE 47th back on October 4. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack on...
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
Two people arrested in connection to homicide at Best Way Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Friday at the Best Way Inn. Oklahoma City police and US Marshals arrested 30-year-old Jarret Johnson and 28-year-old Carion Lenox on first-degree murder warrants. The two were taken into custody on Friday in...
Edmond police: Suspects stole $23,000 worth of jewelry from Fields Jewelry
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are looking for leads in a recent jewelry store robber. Police said the three people seen on this page stole $23,000 worth of jewelry from Fields Jewelry on S. Broadway on Oct. 19. Police said the three people worked together to distract employees....
Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Kansas for possession of methamphetamine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kansas (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men were taken into custody in Kansas for the possession of drugs. Timothy Lucas, 63, of Yukon and Frederick Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City were arrested in Jackson County, Kansas, just south of Holton. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, Lucas was driving...
'We need to act immediately': Nelson, Walters, schools discuss solutions to test scores
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The candidates for state superintendent and local school districts are reacting to the new national report card results. The report shows Oklahoma students continue to fall far behind the rest of the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) tells Fox 25 they're introducing new programs...
Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
