Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
Kiwanis Club Of Lake Charles Collecting Coats For Kids
Here is a good opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone, clean your closet and give to local children in need. For the past 34 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles has been collecting, Coats For Kids. The collection of new and gently used coats is then distributed evenly among 10 charities right here in SWLA such as Boys Village, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, Abraham's Tent, CARC, Oasis Women's Shelter, ETC Harbour House, The Potters House, The Lord's Place, DeWanna's Closet and Care Help of Sulphur.
Things To Know If You’re Going To Chuck Fest In Lake Charles
Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles! The festival will take over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections and inside three venues in downtown Lake Charles. Get ready to see and hear 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
See Inside The Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream Home [PICTURES]
I got one word for the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in the Terre Sainte neighborhood at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue in Lake Charles...AMAZING! This house is unbelievable, and by far my favorite St. Jude Dream House ever. Whoever wins this house, is truly blessed. Blessings. That's what the St....
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
Chris Tucker Performing In Lake Charles Next Month
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be performing in Lake Charles in November. Christopher Tucker was born on August 31, 1971 in Atlanta, GA. After graduating high school, Tucket moved to Los Angeles to pursue his comedy career. His stand-up comedy debut was in 1992 on Def Comedy Jam on HBO. From there his comedy career lead him into acting as he starred in the block buster film series of Friday and Rush Hour.
