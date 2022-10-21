ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Land approved for K-8 school and more mobile units in Berkeley County Schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile learning units and more land for a future K-8 school made final approval at Tuesday’s Berkeley County School Board meeting. A lease and purchase contract of a little over $2 million was approved for 16 mobile units to go to Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle Schools. With the exponential growth in the county, the board says they needed this lease for at least five years. After those five years, the county will buy those units and can move them to whatever school in the district needs space for extra classrooms.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD announces deputy superintendent of schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced an addition to its leadership team Tuesday. The district’s board of trustees selected Anita Huggins to serve as deputy superintendent of schools. The district said the decision comes from Huggins’ “commitment and deep sense of service” which they believe have been critical to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County breaks ground on new business park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County on Wednesday is breaking ground on a new 1,300-acre industrial park in Saint George. The project, about 15 years in the making, is named “Port 95 Business Park” to emphasize its location near the I-95, a main distribution route taken by imports arriving in the Port of Charleston.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

The Charleston Catholic School participating in Red Ribbon Campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday kicks off Red Ribbon Week, a week meant to encourage students and educators to live a drug-free lifestyle. Principal Fred McKay of the Charleston Catholic School said they’re taking this week to celebrate making good choices in students’ and educators’ lives, and to talk to students about the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in Beaufort Co. shooting, sheriff’s office says

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, has been identified as the person responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man at a gas station in Burton Tuesday night.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles. The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant leaders back recreation referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in Mount Pleasant there will be a new referendum question on the November ballot. The $50 million recreation referendum includes expanding town tennis courts, adding bike paths and preserving land. About 10 years ago, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Parks purchased 245...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

