BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile learning units and more land for a future K-8 school made final approval at Tuesday’s Berkeley County School Board meeting. A lease and purchase contract of a little over $2 million was approved for 16 mobile units to go to Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle Schools. With the exponential growth in the county, the board says they needed this lease for at least five years. After those five years, the county will buy those units and can move them to whatever school in the district needs space for extra classrooms.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO