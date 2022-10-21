Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?
FOXBORO —Despite his best attempts to cultivate the soil of uncertainty currently covering his quarterback situation, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has apparently decided on a starter for the team’s upcoming matchup with their AFC East Rival-New York Jets. In the process, he also implemented yet another...
Kliff Kingsbury looking for more big plays out of Cardinals' crowded wide receiver unit
The math was simple. The Cardinals lost one wide receiver in Marquise Brown to a foot injury but added two more. Something had to give. Somebody was going to lose some playing time with DeAndre Hopkins returning from his six-game suspension and Robbie Anderson coming over in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. ...
Tri-City Herald
‘Doomsday 4.0’: Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL’s Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
A washed-up 37-year old quarterback. ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan. "Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice
With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Will Face NFL’s Leading Sack Artist Against Patriots
New England and Matthew Judon travel to New York this Sunday. Both teams find themselves in unusual and unfamiliar places. The Patriots are 3-4 and in last place in the AFC East after coming off of a home 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday Night. Meanwhile, the Jets are...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Outside Pressure
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
