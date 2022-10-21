ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California micro-business Covid-19 relief grant deadline extended

 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The deadline for the California micro-business Covid-19 relief grant has been extended until May 31, 2023.

Businesses with five or fewer employees are encouraged to apply.

“We’re delighted to share that the deadline to apply for these $2,500 grants has been extended,” said Monterey County Workforce Development Board, Executive Director, Christopher Donnelly. “We’re encouraging sole proprietors and businesses such as food trucks and street vendors to consider applying if you have five or less employees.  We are aware of the economic hardships that local microbusinesses have suffered during the pandemic and want you to know that we’re here to help.”

You are eligible if:

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

