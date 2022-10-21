Read full article on original website
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control
A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, has been brought under control, according to the FDNY. All hands had been called to the scene by FDNY at around 9.52 p.m. The department tweeted...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New Residential Building at 1827 Waterloo Place
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, residential building at 1827 Waterloo Place in the Crotona section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 175th and East 176th Streets, the lot is closest to the 174th Street subway station,...
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed for New Building at 2180 Walton Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2180 Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 182nd Street and Anthony Baez Place, the lot is two blocks west of the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
norwoodnews.org
FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole
An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
bkreader.com
The Future of a Historic Brownsville Mural Remains Unknown
On Oct. 21, community garden members, neighbors, and developers held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Brownsville mural that has identified the Jess Good Rewards Children’s garden for the past twenty years. The mural is modeled after the garden it presides over and was completed in...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site
The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
Open strollers on MTA buses cause point of contention for some New Yorkers
The presence of open baby strollers on MTA buses has caused recent concerns and disagreements amid a fight that broke out due to an open stroller on a Bronx bus.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development
How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.
norwoodnews.org
Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems Will Consider Endorsing 2023 District 11 City Council Primary Candidates
The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club (BFRDC) has announced that it will “discuss and decide whether to endorse a candidate for the 2023 11th district City Council [Democratic] primary election.”. A representative for the Kingsbridge-based club said that if the club decides to go ahead with this proposal, club...
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
norwoodnews.org
City Island Rising Collects 200 Donations for Asylum Seekers During Clothing Drive
OVER 200 bags of donations were received for recently arrived asylum seekers in New York City during a clothing drive held by local organization, City Island Rising, over the weekend ending Sunday, Oct. 23, as other Bronxites took part in the annual Tour de Bronx cycle event. The organization’s representatives...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Bus Driver Assaulted with Face-Spray Substance Amid Dispute with Passenger
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photos who is being sought in connection to an assault on an on-duty MTA employee that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Sept. 23, at 10.48 a.m....
