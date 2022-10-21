ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control

A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, has been brought under control, according to the FDNY. All hands had been called to the scene by FDNY at around 9.52 p.m. The department tweeted...
BRONX, NY
City Limits

Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency

It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed for New Building at 2180 Walton Avenue

Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2180 Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 182nd Street and Anthony Baez Place, the lot is two blocks west of the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole

An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods

Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Future of a Historic Brownsville Mural Remains Unknown

On Oct. 21, community garden members, neighbors, and developers held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Brownsville mural that has identified the Jess Good Rewards Children’s garden for the past twenty years. The mural is modeled after the garden it presides over and was completed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Locals Rally to Stop Sale of Dangler Mansion Site

The historic mansion at 441 Willoughby Ave. might be gone, but local resolve to enact change in the city’s landmarking and development processes, and hold developer Tomer Erlich accountable for his actions, is building. Around 30 people, including elected officials, […] Click here to view original web page at...
CBS New York

Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
BROOKLYN, NY

