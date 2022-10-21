ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama-LSU kickoff time, TV assignment announced

LSU (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will have some momentum after beating Florida on the road two weeks ago and No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20 last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Alabama is 7-1 and 4-1 in the SEC coming off a 30-6 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Live update: AHSAA volleyball state tournament day 2 from Birmingham

The second day of the 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state tournament features four championship matches plus two rounds of play in three other classes. Championships for Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will be played at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena while Class 7A, 6A and 3A play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the adjacent Crossplex with championships scheduled for Thursday.
Class 2A volleyball: Donoho battles to second straight title; 13th overall

Donoho was forced onto the tightrope in the middle two sets of a state title match, splitting both, but found enough balance to curtail any hopes of an opponent rally. The top-ranked Falcons steamrolled through the first and final sets as they clinched a 3-1 win over No. 9 Pleasant Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26 and 25-16, to win its second straight state title in the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A title match Wednesday at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group

When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party

It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December

Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

