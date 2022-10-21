Read full article on original website
‘We’ll be good’: UAB seeking first road win of season at FAU
It seems the only way the UAB football team can be stopped is by tripping over its own two feet. An elite defensive unit and brutalizing rushing attack are simply not enough to overcome miscues, errors and, namely, giveaways to the other team. The Blazers look to shrug off their...
Why Alabama’s pass rush looks a little different this fall
Through eight games, Alabama’s 23 total sacks rank in the top tier of the FBS. The per-game average sits at 2.88 as it enters the open weekend and a huge month of November looming. But for a team that figured to be a pass-rush monster, the distribution of the...
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to Mississippi State
Auburn and Mississippi State will kick off under the lights in Starkville, Miss., in Week 9. The Tigers and Bulldogs are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff when they meet at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 5, the SEC announced late Monday morning. The matchup will air on ESPN2. Read...
Alabama-LSU kickoff time, TV assignment announced
LSU (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will have some momentum after beating Florida on the road two weeks ago and No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20 last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Alabama is 7-1 and 4-1 in the SEC coming off a 30-6 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for Week 11
VESTAVIA HILLS (5-4) AT HELENA (6-3) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 59-18 in a home game; Helena lost 47-14 at home to Benjamin Russell. The skinny: The Rebels will play Austin in Decatur next week to open the Class 7A...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
ASWA Prep Rankings: 2 new No. 1s entering the final week of the 2022 regular season
There are a pair of new No. 1 teams in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football rankings entering the final week of the regular season. In Class 7A, Hoover replaced Thompson as the top team after the Bucs beat the Warriors 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday night. In...
Live update: AHSAA volleyball state tournament day 2 from Birmingham
The second day of the 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state tournament features four championship matches plus two rounds of play in three other classes. Championships for Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will be played at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena while Class 7A, 6A and 3A play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the adjacent Crossplex with championships scheduled for Thursday.
Class 2A volleyball: Donoho battles to second straight title; 13th overall
Donoho was forced onto the tightrope in the middle two sets of a state title match, splitting both, but found enough balance to curtail any hopes of an opponent rally. The top-ranked Falcons steamrolled through the first and final sets as they clinched a 3-1 win over No. 9 Pleasant Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 24-26 and 25-16, to win its second straight state title in the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A title match Wednesday at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party
It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
Birmingham NBC 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire in December
Jerry Tracey, chief meteorologist at NBC 13 in Birmingham, is retiring in December after 35 years at WVTM, the station announced Monday. “I am incredibly grateful to my friends and colleagues through the last 35-plus years here at WVTM 13, and to all the wonderful people across central Alabama,” Tracey said in a statement. “You all make my life so much more rewarding, and I truly thank all of you for making me feel like I am part of your family. When severe weather threatens, I want to make sure my community family, along with my immediate family, stay safe. That’s how I approach my weather forecasts, and I thank you for watching and trusting me all these years.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Empathy in times of need at the heart of central Alabama’s Crisis Center
Founded in 1970 as a suicide hotline in the basement of Birmingham city hall, the city’s Crisis Center now receives over 35,000 calls a year according to Executive Director Meg McGlamery. “A couple of volunteers with open hearts and minds decided to literally answer the call,” said McGlamery. “It...
State tourism to give CVB $3 million to support $50 million amphitheater at Carraway
The Alabama Tourism Department received approval from Gov. Kay Ivey to provide $3 million over three years to the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau to mitigate the loss of lodging taxes provided to it by the BJCC to help fund the proposed $50 million amphitheater to anchor The Star at Uptown.
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
22-year-old killed in shooting on Birmingham’s west side
A young man died late Monday following a shooting in Birmingham. Police and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Keyon Martrell-Devondre Pollock. He was 22. Birmingham 911 received a call at 10:10 p.m. Monday of a person shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue of...
Birmingham pays $1 million to program for early learning including ‘Fitbits for words’
Thousands more pre-school children in Birmingham will soon be equipped with “Fitbits for words” devices that track their language development and help them learn more words before they reach kindergarten. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved $1 million from the city for the Birmingham Talks program. The...
