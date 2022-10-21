Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Kate Upton’s hard-to-find Houston Astros jacket will be restocked. Here’s when
HOUSTON – It’s been an exciting evening for this KPRC 2 producer. Let me set the scene for you... I was in the control room for my 6:00 p.m. newscast when I got a text from my good friend Adam Wexler, host of the A-Team on SportsTalk 790.
Katy ISD teacher Constance Howard makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle rounds
HOUSTON – After her impressive blind audition, Katy native Constance Howard returned to the stage of NBC’s hit singing competition ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Camila. The Franz Elementary School teacher chatted with Houston Life about what’s next for her after last night’s battle rounds and her message to her hometown fans.
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
DIY Pumpkin Painting: Learn to paint pumpkins like a pro!
HOUSTON – DIY expert Ashton Sedita shows Courtney and Derrick how to paint pumpkins like a pro! You can too. Materials - white pumpkin, black paint, black paint pen. Instructions - Use your thumb and dab paint circle dots with it on white pumpkin. Once dry, make upside check marks to create 8 legs.
A guide to what’s happening during Houston Navy Week
HOUSTON – Houston Navy Week is back!. A program that’s been around since 2016 designed to bring the U.S. Navy to heart of our community. Chris Monnone, Eric Sowash and Alex Orton, with the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, are here with all the details on what’s happening to celebrate the Navy here in Houston.
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
Firefighter hospitalized with heat exhaustion after battling blaze in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – A firefighter was transported to the hospital after putting out a housefire in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a house fire near the 5000 block of Dumore around 4:30 a.m. Elvis Wilkerson said his neighbor and best friend...
AJ Armstrong retrial: 2nd mistrial ruled in capital murder trial for Houston man accused of killing parents in 2016
HOUSTON – A judge has ruled a second mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his own parents. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on...
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
The Rose Mobile Mammography Coach catching cancer early in women across southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Cassandra Tyson is a busy woman with a talent for making jewelry. Getting a mammogram wasn’t in her plans until one day she says she saw a sign. “Saw the bus in the parking lot right, right where I worked,” Tyson explained. The bus was...
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
‘We’re coming back stronger than ever’: Houston area bike group returns to streets after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON – Pride Bike Ride Houston returned to its weekly tradition Tuesday night, exactly two weeks after a hit-and-run driver killed one of their own. Organizers said they had one of the largest group turnouts ever, as other bike groups joined them in pedaling from Montrose, to the Museum District, through Downtown, and back to the Heights.
Lewis & Maese ‘Sale At Sawyer’ a perfect stop for Houston bargain shoppers
HOUSTON – Lewis & Maese Auction House Showroom at Saywer Yards is a long-standing auction company that has recently relocated its current site at 1505 Sawyer Street to the Spring Branch area. And good news for bargain shoppers - in an effort to begin anew at the new space,...
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party
Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans.
As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week.
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻!?. As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week. We have been hard at work and we've discovered lots of... things.
DO YOU KNOW HIM? Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital needs public help locating patient’s next of kin
PEARLAND – Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital is asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a male patient who was admitted on Oct. 21. The patient is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He also has black and gray hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houston
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt at an apartment complex in southeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Brookdale Village Apartment complex located at 6113 Gulf Fwy in the Lawndale/Wayside area of Houston.
