ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD teacher Constance Howard makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle rounds

HOUSTON – After her impressive blind audition, Katy native Constance Howard returned to the stage of NBC’s hit singing competition ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Camila. The Franz Elementary School teacher chatted with Houston Life about what’s next for her after last night’s battle rounds and her message to her hometown fans.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

DIY Pumpkin Painting: Learn to paint pumpkins like a pro!

HOUSTON – DIY expert Ashton Sedita shows Courtney and Derrick how to paint pumpkins like a pro! You can too. Materials - white pumpkin, black paint, black paint pen. Instructions - Use your thumb and dab paint circle dots with it on white pumpkin. Once dry, make upside check marks to create 8 legs.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A guide to what’s happening during Houston Navy Week

HOUSTON – Houston Navy Week is back!. A program that’s been around since 2016 designed to bring the U.S. Navy to heart of our community. Chris Monnone, Eric Sowash and Alex Orton, with the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, are here with all the details on what’s happening to celebrate the Navy here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘We’re coming back stronger than ever’: Houston area bike group returns to streets after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON – Pride Bike Ride Houston returned to its weekly tradition Tuesday night, exactly two weeks after a hit-and-run driver killed one of their own. Organizers said they had one of the largest group turnouts ever, as other bike groups joined them in pedaling from Montrose, to the Museum District, through Downtown, and back to the Heights.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy