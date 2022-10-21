ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches

HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station. "We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are...
HONOLULU, HI
chaminade.edu

From Trauma to Transformation and Beyond

The road Kimmy Takata ’22 took to college wasn’t traditional—or easy. But while she says much of her life has been defined by struggle, Takata is choosing to focus on everything she’s accomplished and all the people who have helped her along the way. “My journey has been one from trauma to transformation,” she said, on a recent afternoon. “It takes a village to save somebody and it took 10 villages to save me, including the village I found at Chaminade.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
HONOLULU, HI

