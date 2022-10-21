ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiptonville, TN

Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
MISSOURI STATE
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

UT Martin To Host ‘Country On Campus’ Tour

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the ‘Country on Campus’ concert tour Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium. The free show is open to the public. The ‘Country on Campus’ concert is touring North America with...
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
CHARLESTON, MO
radionwtn.com

Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
HENRY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
DEXTER, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Fant's big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over FCS No. 14 Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

74-year-old man killed in UTV crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
SCOTT CITY, MO

