West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
recordpatriot.com
Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 closed as crews fight fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
FULTON COUNTY, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky, as crews respond to a garage fire that has spread to a field and nearby tree line, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the fire broke out near the Fulton County line...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
wpsdlocal6.com
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
wpsdlocal6.com
'That's just catastrophic,' low Mississippi River levels spell problems for local farmers
LAKE COUNTY, TN — Water levels on the Mississippi River remain at record lows, and until rain moves in, they'll stay that way. "Sort of looks like the Sahara desert across the way over there," said Lake County Mayor Danny Cook. He said this is the first time he's ever seen the river look this dry.
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin To Host ‘Country On Campus’ Tour
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the ‘Country on Campus’ concert tour Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium. The free show is open to the public. The ‘Country on Campus’ concert is touring North America with...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
Kait 8
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Fant's big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over FCS No. 14 Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office to hold Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive in November
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is hosting its fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. The sheriff's office will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for Community Christmas Connection. Cruisers will be parked...
KFVS12
Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23. The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the...
KFVS12
74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
