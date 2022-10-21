Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile.

The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest.

A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle.

We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.