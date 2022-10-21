MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO