HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO