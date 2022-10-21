Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
No adoptions, no space: Crisis continues at Hawaii animal shelters
An important reminder: Your pet is your responsibility. Do not abandon them at the shelters.
KITV.com
Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches
HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org
New drop-off center for fallen birds opens in Honolulu Zoo
It’s that time of the year when young birds fly out to sea for the first time. The inexperienced flyers mistake artificial lights for the moon, then crash and fall out of the sky. The Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center is opening an Oʻahu Satellite Office inside the Honolulu Zoo to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
bigislandnow.com
Christmas canoes and bows of holly: Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade seeks entries
Dust off those Christmas lights, don your deck with bows of holly and celebrate the season on the sea as part of a Kailua Village Kalikimaka tradition. The seventh annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade returns Dec. 11 to Kailua Bay. The parade starts at 6 p.m., following the Kokua Kailua monthly stroll and holiday concert. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to be a part of the festive holiday celebration.
hulalandblog.com
Where to Stay on Oahu Besides Waikiki: Best Options in Ko Olina, the North Shore, & Kailua and Lanikai
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Oahu sometimes gets a bad...
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
honolulumagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Broome Street General Store Opens its First Honolulu Location
“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
KITV.com
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
Putting millions towards more walkways on Oahu
Only 57% of streets on Oahu have a walkway on both sides with many calling on the government to fix this problem.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Late game slump haunts Hawaii football, falling to Colorado State 17-13 on the road
The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists warn. There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption.
kaleookalani.org
The Biodiversity of Hikes Around Oahu
Olivia Kulaga is a freshman who loves swimming, reading and being outside. A quiet thought, a curious soul. Wonderment a melody carrying on a gentle...
KITV.com
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
Comments / 1