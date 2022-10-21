ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
KITV.com

Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches

HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
hawaiipublicradio.org

New drop-off center for fallen birds opens in Honolulu Zoo

It’s that time of the year when young birds fly out to sea for the first time. The inexperienced flyers mistake artificial lights for the moon, then crash and fall out of the sky. The Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center is opening an Oʻahu Satellite Office inside the Honolulu Zoo to...
bigislandnow.com

Christmas canoes and bows of holly: Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade seeks entries

Dust off those Christmas lights, don your deck with bows of holly and celebrate the season on the sea as part of a Kailua Village Kalikimaka tradition. The seventh annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade returns Dec. 11 to Kailua Bay. The parade starts at 6 p.m., following the Kokua Kailua monthly stroll and holiday concert. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to be a part of the festive holiday celebration.
honolulumagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Broome Street General Store Opens its First Honolulu Location

“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.
