Brown picked 6th in Ivy League preseason poll

By Morey Hershgordon
 5 days ago

(WPRI) – The Brown Bears men’s basketball team was picked finish 6th in the Ivy League preseason poll. The Bears return reigning Rookie of the Year Kino Lilly.

Head coach Mike Martin spoke about the sophomore and his defining attributes on Thursday morning during the league’s media day. Watch the video above for his comments and perspective of the guard.

