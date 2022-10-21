Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
westernmassnews.com
1 injured in crash on Emery Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on Emery Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said one person was rescued from the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year.
westernmassnews.com
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
westernmassnews.com
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 16-year-old Joailanys Montalvo has not been in contact with her mother since the end of July. Montalvo, who is 5′3″ tall and weighs 110...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2029 crash in Leverett
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
westernmassnews.com
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year.
westernmassnews.com
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday's event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
