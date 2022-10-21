Pilot Club of Asheboro to hold Veterans Day luminary service Nov. 11

ASHEBORO − The Pilot Club of Asheboro will hold its annual Veterans Day luminary service on Friday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro.

The program to follow the lighting of the luminaries will include an invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler, associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church; speaker Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson; the reading of the names of veterans being honored; and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and Taps to conclude the program. The Veterans Day parade begins at 4 p.m. and ends at the courthouse and Veterans Memorial on Worth Street.

Luminaries, in honor or memory of veterans, can be purchased from Pilot Club members from 3:30 p.m. until about a half hour prior to the service. Each luminary costs $5 and includes a flag in addition to the name of the veteran being honored or remembered and his/her branch of service. Luminaries may also be preordered by mailing a check made out to the Pilot Club of Asheboro to P.O. Box 3107, Asheboro NC 27204. Include the veteran’s name and branch of service along with the name and contact information for the sender.

Those attending are asked to bring canned food to be used in the luminaries and donated to Christians United Outreach Center after the service. The money raised from this project will be used to purchase bicycle safety books for fourth-graders in Asheboro City Schools.