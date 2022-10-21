MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is expanding to include 5 more gates, a concessions area, and a retail area, among other improvements. Right now, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has 10 gates, but as the airport sees record-setting growth fueled by new airlines and expanded services, they’re having difficulties keeping up with demand. Much of the terminal expansion will help give the airport a more modern feel, with a glass walkway and contemporary architecture. The airport chose its contractor last year, and design efforts just finished its final designs over the summer. Demolition of the current temporary structure will start in December, but the airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO