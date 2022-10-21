Brandon Carlo on Monday confirmed what many of us thought: He suffered a concussion against the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins defenseman was hit Oct. 15 and initially remained in the 6-3 win, but he was not present for the final two periods. Originally ruled an upper-body injury, B’s head coach Jim Montgomery seemed optimistic about the severity of Carlo’s ailment. Carlo has been sidelined for the last four games but returned to practice wearing a regular sweater Monday morning.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO