Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans
Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big Again As Bruins Take Down Stars
Linus Ullmark has been one of the best hockey in the early season. The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night by a score of 3-1. Ullmark made a number of huge saves in the effort, finishing with 30 stops and the victory. For more, check out the...
Watch Bruins Dress As Super Mario Bros. For Halloween Tradition
The tradition continued for the Boston Bruins. Led by captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins visited local hospitals for the 12th-straight Halloween, this time dressed as the Super Mario Bros. for the visits. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.
Brandon Carlo Has Strong Performance In Return, Bruins Win
Brandon Carlo made a difference in his return to the ice. The Boston Bruins got the best of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night as they earned a 3-1 victory. In his return, Carlo played 18:29 minutes and was a key contributor on the Bruins’ penalty kill to help the Black and Gold get the win.
Nick Foligno Unable To Record Point In Bruins Win Over Stars
The Boston Bruins got another big win Tuesday night. The Bruins were able to beat the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-1 as Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win. Nick Foligno was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the victory.
Brandon Carlo Went Into ‘Beast’ Mode In Return To Bruins Lineup
It’s probably not a coincidence the Boston Bruins had one of their best defensive performances on the young season Tuesday night with Brandon Carlo back in the lineup. Carlo had missed the previous four games after sustaining his fifth concussion since 2017 in Boston’s home opener on Oct. 15.
Bruins Activate Brandon Carlo, Assign Jakub Lauko To Providence
The Bruins had to make a roster move Tuesday prior to their game against the Dallas Stars. Boston announced it assigned Jakub Lauko to Providence and activated Brandon Carlo. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Carlo, who’s missed the last four games with a concussion, would return to the lineup after Tuesday’s practice.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot start to the season Tuesday night when they welcome Jim Montgomery’s former Dallas Stars team to town. The Bruins are fresh off an exciting 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild over the weekend, while the Stars have lost two of their last three, including a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Details Concussion, His Fifth Since 2017
Brandon Carlo on Monday confirmed what many of us thought: He suffered a concussion against the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins defenseman was hit Oct. 15 and initially remained in the 6-3 win, but he was not present for the final two periods. Originally ruled an upper-body injury, B’s head coach Jim Montgomery seemed optimistic about the severity of Carlo’s ailment. Carlo has been sidelined for the last four games but returned to practice wearing a regular sweater Monday morning.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins’ Defense Shines In Win Over Stars
The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Tuesday Night. The victory boosted the Bruins’ record on the season to 6-1-0, good for first in the NHL entering Wednesday?s action. Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak all contributed goals in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams Ejected Amid Disastrous Half
The Boston Celtics’ insane stretch to start the season came to a screeching halt Monday. Boston entered its matchup against the Chicago Bulls as the NBA’s hottest team. At 3-0, the Celtics had thoroughly dominated opponents over a first week of the season that saw Jayson Tatum win Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Eventually, that pace would have to let up, and it did in a big way.
Connor Clifton Sets Physical Tone For Bruins To Bottle Up Stars
Connor Clifton gave the Boston Bruins defense a jolt Tuesday night and did so by throwing his body around. Clifton set the tone physically as Boston’s defense, which hasn’t been as strong as the team’s offense in the early going, played catch up and turned in a strong showing in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden to improve to 6-1-0 on the campaign.
Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game
The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
Malcolm Brogdon Pinpoints Issues With Concerning Celtics Defense
The Boston Celtics forged their identity a season ago on the defensive end of the court. It surely hasn’t been the same case to start this season with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla now at the helm. The Celtics have merely used their talented and high-powered offense to...
Lakers HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's Benching: 'We Don't Have Time for Feelings'
Point guard Russell Westbrook is again at center stage amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Westbrook was benched for the final three possessions of Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers – a game which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the young season. The 33-year-old shot 4-of-15 from the field, finishing with ten points, six rebounds, and six assists.
