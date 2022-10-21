Read full article on original website
Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate
Incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced off with Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in the state’s only televised debate as the gubernatorial race remains neck and neck. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down whether either of the candidates’ performance could move the needle on election day and which key issues are influencing voters across the state. Oct. 26, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Most Cuban Americans disapprove of Biden on the issues, but new arrivals like him, poll finds
While a majority of Cuban Americans in South Florida disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues, a majority of new arrivals from Cuba rate his overall performance extremely favorably, according to a poll released Tuesday by Florida International University. “Newer arrivals have a more liberal way of...
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank
President Biden is set to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House as violence erupts in the West Bank following a series of raids and crackdowns by Israeli forces. NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece explains what to expect from today’s meeting and how upcoming elections in both countries could impact the close relationship between the two. Oct. 26, 2022.
A filmmaker sees rising fame, but grapples with his future if DACA ends
LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa’s tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby...
Nightly News Full Broadcast (October 25th)
St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition; Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’; Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Oct. 26, 2022.
