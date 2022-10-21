ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

Incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced off with Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in the state’s only televised debate as the gubernatorial race remains neck and neck. NBC News’ Ron Allen breaks down whether either of the candidates’ performance could move the needle on election day and which key issues are influencing voters across the state. Oct. 26, 2022.
Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

President Biden is set to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House as violence erupts in the West Bank following a series of raids and crackdowns by Israeli forces. NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece explains what to expect from today’s meeting and how upcoming elections in both countries could impact the close relationship between the two. Oct. 26, 2022.
