ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Arco, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Grace High School football team will have a game with Butte County Middle-High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Grace High School
Butte County Middle-High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter

Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Jutveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller’s whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 527-8553.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City

YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available. 
YUBA CITY, CA
kptv.com

Semi-truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-5 near Brownsville

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on the interstate near milepost 219. OSP said a freightliner was stopped in the slow lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash

NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Dangerous fugitive arrested in same Pocatello apartment that saw SWAT standoff earlier this month

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month. Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported. When...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal

An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal. Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy