Obituary: Dan Harold Henry

Funeral Service for Dan Henry, age 78, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Welcome Baptist Church; interment in Welcome Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Daniel Harold Henry went Home to our Lord and Savior. He was born Oct. 23, 1943, to Harold and Rachel Henry.

Dan was a loving husband, dad, brother, and son. He was also a loving granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He loved his family unconditionally.

Dan served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He served as SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Cullman Chapter President. Dan was a deacon at Welcome Baptist Church in Baileyton. He also worked at Wal Mart Distribution Center for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife: Paula Henry; daughters: Kathy Henry (Dennis) Kirby and Susan Henry; son: Danny Henry; grandchildren: Lauren (Adam) Crow, Ben (Chelsea) Henry, Kourtney (Nathan) Harris, Garrett Henry, and Lydia Henry (Nick) Chrietzberg; seven great-grandchildren; sister: Wanda (Jack) Folds; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.