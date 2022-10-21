Obituary: Joe Neil Cheatham

The Funeral service for Joe Neil Cheatham, 74, of Berlin Community, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. The interment will be at Zion Grove Baptist Cemetery. Jed Thomas, Joe’s nephew, will officiate the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cheatham family.

Mr. Cheatham was born Sept. 26, 1948, to Lester & Vernice Miller Cheatham. He passed from this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Joel loved Alabama Football, go-cart racing, his work and eating breakfast at Jack’s. He was the kind of guy who never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester & Vernice Miller Cheatham; sisters: Marjorie (RV) Poole, Lila (Joe) Edwards; brothers: Max Cheatham, Clyde Cheatham & Glen Cheatham.

Mr. Cheatham is survived by his wife of 55 years: Lennes Mae Cheatham; two sons: Kelvin Neal (Amy) Cheatham, Charlie (Chris) Cheatham; daughter: Amanda (Tavares) Turner; brother: Lynn (Paula) Cheatham; sisters: Sue Easterling, Dixie Nell (James) Hays; five grandchildren: Whitney Cheatham, Austin Turner, Bryceson Turner, Cainen Turner, Drakelin Turner; 2 great grandchildren: Kyler Ann Donaldson & Bennett Reed Donaldson; and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends.