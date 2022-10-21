Obituary: Harold Ray Lewis

Harold Ray Lewis, 62 of Haleyville, formerly of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital.

Harold was born on January 23, 1960, in Haleyville. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and playing softball, but his most favorite thing to do was playing golf. Harold also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be Friday at noon. Brother Danny Page will officiate.

Harold is survived by his wife: Rhonda Lewis; son: Trent Lewis and his wife Tierney; stepson: Heath Lewis and his wife Kapsey; step grandchild: Henley Lewis; mother: Virgie Lewis; sister: Sue Pruett and her husband Bruce; brothers: Ronnie Lewis, Danny Lewis and Roger Lewis and his wife Deborah; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his children: Nick Lewis and Marissa Lewis; father: J.D. Lewis; brothers: Charles Edward Lewis and Ricky Lewis; and sister: Dianne Stidham.