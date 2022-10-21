Obituary: James Wallace Clark

James Wallace Clark, age 83 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Wallace was born on March 12, 1939, in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening, and helping others.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home Haleyville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow. Brother Mike Jackson will officiate.

Wallace is survived his wife: Fayrene Clark; son: Ricky Clark and wife Dewanda; daughters: Dorinda Purser and husband Garry, Delinda Mays, and Brenda Littrell and husband Doug; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark; brothers: Lacy Clark and Ray Clark; and sister: Hazel Rasberry.