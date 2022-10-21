Obituary: Michael Seth Welch

Funeral Service for Michael Seth Welch, age 37, of Cullman, Alabama will be on Friday, Oct. 21,2022 at noon. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Welch passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born on Feb. 7, 1985, in the state of Kentucky.

He was a graduate of West Point High School in 2003, and he received his Associates Degree from Wallace State Community College in 2005. He was employed by Welch Construction Company and was actively involved in Buelah Church in Crane Hill, Alabama.

Michael loved God, his daughters, and his family. He was a blessing to all who knew him. To know Michael was to love Michael. He was kind, loving, generous, and accepting of all people. He didn’t see disability, age, race, gender, and social status. He truly loved everyone he met. He was so joyful and happy when others took the time to talk to him through his deafness and sign language. He truly loved others and lit up the room every time he entered. Because of Michael’s life, many lives have been saved through his desire to donate his organs.

He is survived by his parents: Dana and Brenda Welch; daughters: Ava Rose, Maya Rae, and Lana Reese; and siblings: Danielle (Heath) Taylor, Chad (Sarah) Welch, Tommy (Roseann) Welch, Cody Welch and Christopher Welch.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dewy and Mable Brown and Gilbert and Earlene Welch.