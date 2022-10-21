ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Michael Seth Welch

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
 5 days ago

Funeral Service for Michael Seth Welch, age 37, of Cullman, Alabama will be on Friday, Oct. 21,2022 at noon. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Welch passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born on Feb. 7, 1985, in the state of Kentucky.

He was a graduate of West Point High School in 2003, and he received his Associates Degree from Wallace State Community College in 2005. He was employed by Welch Construction Company and was actively involved in Buelah Church in Crane Hill, Alabama.

Michael loved God, his daughters, and his family. He was a blessing to all who knew him. To know Michael was to love Michael. He was kind, loving, generous, and accepting of all people. He didn’t see disability, age, race, gender, and social status. He truly loved everyone he met. He was so joyful and happy when others took the time to talk to him through his deafness and sign language. He truly loved others and lit up the room every time he entered. Because of Michael’s life, many lives have been saved through his desire to donate his organs.

He is survived by his parents: Dana and Brenda Welch; daughters: Ava Rose, Maya Rae, and Lana Reese; and siblings: Danielle (Heath) Taylor, Chad (Sarah) Welch, Tommy (Roseann) Welch, Cody Welch and Christopher Welch.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dewy and Mable Brown and Gilbert and Earlene Welch.

Related
Obituary: Mary Frances Brooks

Mary Frances Brooks, age 83, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Cullman, Alabama to Freda Irene Hafer and Everett Vermon Burks. Frances is survived by son: Paul Brooks; son: Alton Brooks Jr.; son: John Eubanks; son: Tim Eubanks; daughter: Becky Eubanks; daughter: Karen Eubanks; her grandchildren: Mandie Begley Kyker, Jarrod Eubanks, Jonathan Eubanks, Lindsey Hale, Adam Marsh. Frances was preceded in death by her father: Everett Vermon Burks; mother: Freda Irene Hafer Burks; brother: Dwight Burks; and granddaughter: Candy Bedley Hargrove. A celebration of life visitation for Frances will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055, followed by a celebration of life service at 5 p.m.
VINEMONT, AL
Obituary: Melvin Timothy Purvis

Funeral service for Melvin Timothy Purvis, age 59, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon -2 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Purvis passed away on 10/21/2022 at his home in Crane Hill, Alabama following a long illness. Born March 3, 1963, in Birmingham, to Melvin Purvis and Frances Blackwell Purvis, he was preceded in death by both parents. Survived by his daughter: Jessica Coursey of Atlanta (CJ Coursey); granddaughter: Addilyn Coursey; sister: Karen Harris (Ed Harris); brother: Craig Purvis; and a host of nieces and nephews: John Harris,...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Gloria Cano-Duffie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria Cano-Duffie of Hanceville will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hanceville. Burial will follow the service at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be on Thursday, Oct. 27th at the church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 on Thursday. Mrs. Duffie was born on Oct. 5, 1946, to the late Guadalupe Cano Sr. and Olivia (Sendego) Cano in Victoria, Texas. She died at the age of 76 on Oct. 22, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, Alabama. Survivors include...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Henry Alan Bailey

Memorial visitation for Henry Alan Bailey, of Eva, will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m.- noon, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Bailey passed away at his residence on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 23, 1959, in Illinois to Charlie and Alice Mae Bailey. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Golden Flake. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Thomas Earl Bailey and Marshall Lee Bailey; and sisters: Marie Bailey and Mary Bailey. Survivors include brothers: Jerry (Cindy) Bailey and Lynn (Kim) Bailey; sisters-in-law: Tammie Bailey and Kathy Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
EVA, AL
Obituary: Clara Mae Hollingsworth

Clara Mae Hollingsworth, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Clara, or Jitter as she was lovingly called by her father from childhood, was born to Oscar and Florence Baird Hollingsworth on August 14, 1940. Ms. Hollingsworth was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Before retiring, Clara worked many years for Bell South. She loved Alabama football, and she enjoyed tending her plants and garden, as well as cooking for those she loved. Clara adored her many nieces and nephews as though they were her own children. Jitter will be missed greatly by many. Clara is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Florence Hollingsworth; as well as her brothers and sisters: Calvin Hollingsworth, John Hollingsworth, Mary Clark, and June Shedd. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Clara are 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, with Bobby Murphree and Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation, at the church, two hours prior to service time, beginning at 11 a.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hollingsworth family.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Melvaleen Roseberry

A private graveside service will be held for Melvaleen Roseberry, 84, who passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2022, at Woodland Village Nursing and Rehab.  Mrs. Roseberry was born April 7, 1938, to Melvin & Vennis Stidham McClendon.  Melvaleen was the kind of person who never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. She was a good mother and a great grandmother. “The best great grandmother you could ever have,” according to her grands. Melvaleen was the 2018 Mrs. Woodland Village and was also the 1st alternate for the Alabama State Senior Pageant. Cullman Funeral Home is honored...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Odie Davis Curvin

Funeral service for Rev. Odie Davis Curvin, 85, of Hanceville will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers and Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curvin family. Bro. Curvin passed away Sunday, Oct. 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 5, 1937, to William M. & Gertrude Vaughn Curvin. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church and served in the ministry for...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Howard Lee Miles

Howard Lee Miles, 70 of Haleyville, Alabama passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Howard was born on May 14, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee to Luther Riley Miles and Lilley Pearl Tidwell Miles. He loved to play music and sing. He also loved his family, especially his grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Howard is survived by his wife: Juanita Miles; son: Lee Miles; daughter: Tonya Gunter and husband Joey; grandchildren: Malachi Gunter and wife Carmella, Lily Pearl Miles Tidwell and Katie Cummins; and great grandchildren: Levi Gunter, JJ Gunter, and Matthew Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Luther Riley Miles and Lilley Pearl Tidwell Miles; and his grandchildren: Rebecca Faith Gunter and Melody Sharlene Gunter.
HALEYVILLE, AL
Obituary: Sandra Kay Aderhold

Ms. Sandra Kay “Sandy” Aderhold, age 67, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Sandra loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her only grandchild Connor and her only child April. Sandy had spent several years of her life living out of state and in other areas but had moved back to the Cullman area to be near her family. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond Aderhold and Julia Faye Calvert. Sandra is survived by her daughter: April Conn Cochran and grandson Connor Cochran, both of Cullman, Alabama; her brother: Gregory (Belinda) Aderhold of Montevallo, Alabama; one nephew: Seth (Blair) Aderhold; and one niece: Rosa Lee (Alex) Esseman. A chapel funeral service for Ms. Aderhold will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cullman City Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Sonya DeAnne Leonard

Sonya DeAnne Leonard, 57, of Vinemont, Alabama, (previously of Holly Pond, Alabama) passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022. Sonya was born in Blount County, Alabama, to Joseph Franklin and Carol Opa Lee Waters Privett, on Jan. 28, 1965. Ms. Leonard worked many years in the farming industry. She was a chicken farmer and she loved selling fruits, vegetables, and other wares because of the many friendships she made with those who stopped to buy her goods. Sonya never met a stranger, and she was a very loving and outgoing person. Sonya also enjoyed crafting, yard sales, antiques, and going...
VINEMONT, AL
Obituary: Saundra Kay Harbison

The Funeral Service for Saundra Kay Harbison, 57, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon -2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Cullman City Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harbison family. Mrs. Harbison was born Feb. 5, 1965, to Bill and Sheron Baggett Lovell.  She passed from this life on Oct. 21, 2022.  She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband: Tim Harbison; father: Billy Lovell; sister: Alesia Lovell; grandparents: Flora & Buford Baggett, Harley & Pauline Lovell; aunt: Kathryn Jeffries. Mrs. Harbison is survived by her mother: Sheron Baggett; son: Jason (Emily) Sellers; her granddaughter: Emma Sellers; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Geraldine Scott

Funeral services for Geraldine Scott, 84, of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Reverends Trueman Davis and James Fields will be officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 21st at Hanceville Funeral Home from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Ms. Scott was preceded in death by her husband: Hobert Scott; her son: Joey Casey; her parents: Les and Gladys Boren; her siblings: Aileen Boren, Leldon Boren, Edsel Boren, and Mariglynn Spears. She is survived by her children: Jana Shelton(the late Eugene), Steve (Kelley) Casey, and Richard (Gina) Casey; step-children:...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: James Wallace Clark

James Wallace Clark, age 83 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence. Wallace was born on March 12, 1939, in Haleyville, Alabama to Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on machinery, gardening, and helping others.  A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home Haleyville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow. Brother Mike Jackson will officiate. Wallace is survived his wife: Fayrene Clark; son: Ricky Clark and wife Dewanda; daughters: Dorinda Purser and husband Garry, Delinda Mays, and Brenda Littrell and husband Doug; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Clark and Alice Canida Clark; brothers: Lacy Clark and Ray Clark; and sister: Hazel Rasberry.
HALEYVILLE, AL
Obituary: Joe Neil Cheatham

The Funeral service for Joe Neil Cheatham, 74, of Berlin Community, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home.  The interment will be at Zion Grove Baptist Cemetery.  Jed Thomas, Joe’s nephew, will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cheatham family. Mr. Cheatham was born Sept. 26, 1948, to Lester & Vernice Miller Cheatham.  He passed from this life on Oct. 19, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center.  Joel loved Alabama Football, go-cart racing, his...
CULLMAN, AL
Competitors get their grill on at Butcher Meat Co.

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont residents on Saturday no doubt smelled something delicious in the air.  The Butcher Meat Co. hosted its innaugural Backyard Grill-Off, and several barbecue teams strapped on aprons and fired up the grills for a good cause and some bragging rights. All proceeds from the event will benefit Vinemont’s Art Park and Henry & Roe Wood Park. In all, 14 teams, including locals and groups from Hartselle, Birmingham, Athens, Florence and Tennessee, competed. Competitors were required to bring their own equipment, but the meat was provided by The Butcher Meat Co. and covered by registration fees. Organizer Richard Neese...
VINEMONT, AL
Obituary: Dan Harold Henry

Funeral Service for Dan Henry, age 78, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Welcome Baptist Church; interment in Welcome Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Daniel Harold Henry went Home to our Lord and Savior. He was born Oct. 23, 1943, to Harold and Rachel Henry. Dan was a loving husband, dad, brother, and son. He was also a loving granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He loved his family unconditionally. Dan...
CULLMAN, AL
‘Woods to Goods’: LP, others donate paper to Hanceville Elementary

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Louisiana-Pacific Hanceville, along with the Alabama Association of RC&D Councils, recently donated a pallet of paper to Hanceville Elementary School in celebration of the Alabama Forestry Association’s Alabama Woods to Goods Week.  Keith Plott, Lora Gilliand and Erin Walker from Louisiana- Pacific presented the donation to Hanceville Elementary School Principal Stacie Olinger. Kelly Crawford, owner and operator of K&K Logging, was also in attendance and donated copies of “Lucy Meets a Logger” to the school library. While visiting the school the representatives also read the book to first-grade students.   The donation is one of many that happened across the...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Gregory Levon Sandlin

Gregory Levon Sandlin, 58, of Vinemont entered into rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1963. Greg loved his family and Alabama football. He had a big soft spot for dogs and brought home strays from work more than once, much to the delight of his children. His favorite sayings were “God bless America,” “You smoked what?” and “Are you red eye?” Greg was the live haul manager at Forest Ingram and worked there for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of almost 28 years: Pam Sandlin; sister: Dee Ester; brother: Thomas Holley; daughters: Mallorie Sandlin and Samantha (Billy) Wilson; son: Matt (Julie) Sawtelle; grandchildren: Karry Sandlin, Remi Reisch, Riley Reisch, Gavin Wilson, Colt Wilson, Lucas Sawtelle and Eli Sawtelle; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Doris Holley; father: Attley Sandlin; stepfather: Mayo Holley and his son: Heath Sandlin. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Burial will follow in Baldwin Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VINEMONT, AL
Vinemont Jack’s to open late this month

VINEMONT, Ala. – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) on Monday announced it will open its new location in Vinemont late this month. Located at 680 Patton Drive, right off U.S. Highway 31 North in front of Vinemont Schools, the restaurant has been under construction since June 2022 and marks the 169th Jack’s location in the company’s home state of Alabama.  “We are ready to soon serve the community of Vinemont with our fresh, quality Southern food and look forward to opening in the coming weeks,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We have our roots in the great state of Alabama...
VINEMONT, AL
Obituary: Richard Mildredge Duskin

Richard Mildredge Duskin, age 67, of Holly Pond passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alabama to James Mildredge and Louvie Bell Duskin. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerald Duskin; sister: Beverly Nix; and nephew: Robert Duskin. Survivors include his son: Jason (Kristin) Duskin; grandson: Noah James Duskin; granddaughter: Chloe Grace Duskin; brothers: Eugene (Linda) Duskin and Terry (Freida) Duskin; sisters: Jeanette (Donnie) Alldredge and Delores Underwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Memorial visitation for Richard Mildredge Duskin, will be at Old Nazarene Church, 9605 Highway 69 N Cullman AL, 35058 on Oct. 23rd from 2-4 p.m.
HOLLY POND, AL
