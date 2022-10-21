ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Pampa PD responds to bomb threat at local school

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C5aX_0ih8LmQY00

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Police Department (PPD) reports that its dispatch received a call of a possible bomb threat at a local school at around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.

According to PPD, on Oct. 20, the department’s dispatch received a call of a possible bomb threat at a Pampa school.

Officers with help from Pampa ISD personnel searched and cleared the campus said, officials.

Pampa PD said its Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident and allegedly found two juvenile suspects who were taken into custody and questioned. The police department said the two were released to parents pending search warrants for their electronic devices.

Officials said the campus was deemed safe and reopened at 5 p.m.

The Police Department said the call came from a website where crime can be reported. The investigation is still underway.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police chase 2 stolen vehicles; 1 driver arrested, other on the run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An accused car thief is in custody and another on the run after an early morning police chase. According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer was at Southwest 3rd Avenue and McMasters Street at 3:06 a.m. when he saw two Kia Souls drive by. The vehicles matched the description of two recently stolen vehicles.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man accused of having fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and black tar heroin in his apartment. Police say officers executed a search warrant on Friday, October 21 at an apartment complex on Curtis Drive near South Georgia Street. During the search, officers found...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were trying to serve a warrant. According to a officials, deputies went to serve James Glenn with a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault. When the deputies attempted to serve the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Drug Bust

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo

Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Additional settlement reached in Amarillo sewer pipe lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council approved a resolution, coming to another settlement agreement with one of the entities involved in a 2017 lawsuit surrounding improvements to the city’s sewer system. The resolution passed during Tuesday’s regular meeting approved a Rule 11 Settlement Agreement with L.A. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report

Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Southwest AMBUCS to host 15th annual turkey drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Southwest AMBUCS organization announced the details of its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive, lasting through Nov. 16. According to a news release from the organization, members of the Amarillo community who donate $100 to the organization will receive an Edes smoked turkey (12-14 lbs cooked), purchase a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy