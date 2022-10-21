ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Dubuque, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Cedar Falls High School football team will have a game with Dubuque Senior High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cedar Falls High School
Dubuque Senior High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
KCRG.com

Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement stockpiled manure outside that was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle, DNR records show. In November […] The post Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GRINNELL, IA
kwayradio.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein

A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
OELWEIN, IA
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison

(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires

Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire. When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.
FAIRBANK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
1650thefan.com

Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide

A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
WATERLOO, IA
KBUR

Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
