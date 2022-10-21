Dubuque, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO