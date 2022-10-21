ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident thought her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity. An expert investigated the footage to determine whether ghosts were indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the Santa Rita neighborhood, shows...
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ABILENE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Low water crossing to undergo two-day construction

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard will be undergoing construction beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a release from The City of San Angelo, construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continue Wednesday, Oct. 26.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Black bear sighting in Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
STERLING CITY, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season

If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th

The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Damaging Winds Early Monday Morning Ushered in Rain Across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front blew through the San Angelo area early morning bringing some showers and thunderstorms causing some minor damage in the area. There are reports of small tree limbs down across the area and some minor street flooding and the National Weather Service office in San Angelo is expecting to issue a Wind Advisory for Monday afternoon as a dry line associated with a pacific cold front makes its way through the area.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat

Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Tom Green County Detention Facility Fills with DWI Suspects Over the Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 46 arrests including the following: Anthony Tambunga was arrested for…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Wind Advisory Issued for West Texas – Power Outages Possible

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Wind Advisory for all of West Texas through Tuesday evening.   According to the NWS, power outages are possible and unsecured objects will be blown around as west winds blow at 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching above 50 mph at times.   The Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday.   Officials are urging drivers to use caution especially those who drive high profile vehicles.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week

SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

