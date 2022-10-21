ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

October 25th, 2022 – Y Day

• TODAY is PLC early dismissal at 1:40 PM. • Today’s Red Ribbon week theme is dress like a Senior Citizen. Live a long life, drug-free. Tomorrow’s theme is PINK out to Spread color not drugs. Wearing PINK is also a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Student Bulletin 10-25-22

TODAY’S ENTRÉE: French Toast Sticks with Sausage Links, Beef Chili, or French Toast Sticks with Cheese Sticks. TOMORROW’S ENTRÉE: Breaded Chicken Patty on a Bun, Beef & Bean Burrito, or Chik’n Patty on a Bun. TOMORROW’S BREAKFAST: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Benefit Bar, S’mores Flavored Bar,...

