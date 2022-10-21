Read full article on original website
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Transgender youth Halloween event forced to boost security amid calls for protest
SAN DIEGO — Metal detectors located at the entrance; a boosted security detail with guards skilled at crowd control in case violence erupts, a strict ban on toy guns and full-face masks inside; all newly adopted measures that have been added for an October 29 daytime Halloween party for transgender youth and families in Hillcrest.
San Diego County considers using analytic technology to tackle homelessness
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders are considering analytic technology to tackle the homelessness crisis. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal that includes technology that will help predict who will become homeless. Major League Baseball teams use a similar technology to win games. They...
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
National City families upset over reckless driving near Olivewood Elementary School
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A street without traffic signals and street lights near an elementary school in National City is causing serious concerns for parents. There have been several vehicle fatalities and accidents, the most recent one was a woman just this week. For some kids walking to school...
Wait times reach 6 hours as Rady Children's ER is inundated with sick kids
SAN DIEGO — Over the last few days, Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing a spike in sick kids. The number of visits to the Emergency department has almost doubled in the past two weeks. This has caused the wait time to double as well. The hospital says if you are considering taking your child to the ER, you may have to wait up to six hours.
'Fentanyl can be in any street drug' | Board of Supervisors considering plan to tackle opioid crisis
SAN DIEGO — County supervisors will consider a new plan to tackle the opioid crisis in San Diego County during their Tuesday meeting. Nationwide, drug overdose deaths have surged year after year with more than 900 San Diegans losing their lives last year. San Diego County plans to fund...
'Pitch black' | Del Mar street dealing with broken lights for nearly 2 years
DEL MAR, Calif. — People who live in one Del Mar neighborhood are fed up with how long it's taking the City of San Diego to fix the broken lights on their street. As Halloween approaches, they're worried, saying getting them fixed is crucial for the safety of children in the neighborhood.
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States
SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
San Diego mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman accused of killing her two-month-old baby faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning. 35-year-old Christine Mendoza entered a plea of not guilty. The judge ordered media not to show Mendoza's face on camera. Mendoza is charged with First Degree Murder...
North Park bike counter still double-counting as number of riders drops
SAN DIEGO — Since the installation of separated bike lanes along 30th Street in North Park last year, they’ve proven useful for many cyclists who prefer moving around the neighborhood on bikes. So how many people are using the new lanes?. CBS 8 sent reporter Brian White out...
Settlement would give missing woman's boyfriend 50% of liquidated estate
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court. If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and...
Measure C: Battle over Midway development heads to the Ballot Box
SAN DIEGO — A 'Yes' vote on Measure C. This would mean the City of San Diego would exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the 30-foot height limit for development in the Coastal Zone. A 'No' vote on Measure C. This would mean the City of San...
Report card: San Diego Unified reading scores steady, math scores decline
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District announced Monday that a U.S. Department of Education report found that reading scores for fourth and eight grade students were largely unchanged since 2019, while math results declined. California public schools showed similar results, while public schools across the United States...
Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
$5M to fund restoration of historic Villa Montezuma in Sherman Heights
SAN DIEGO — The historic Villa Montezuma is set to undergo restoration thanks to new funding from the state. A total of $5 million in state funding will go to return the enchanting home-turned-museum in the historic Sherman Heights neighborhood, to it's historic condition. "It is an important reminder...
New plan to tackle the opioid crisis in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Local county supervisors have unveiled a new plan to tackle the opioid crisis in San Diego County. Nationwide drug overdose deaths have surged year after year. More than 900 San Diegans lost their lives last year. San Diego County plans to fund new efforts to address...
San Diego among home markets with the fastest decreasing home prices
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego home prices are dropping and we're seeing a record slowdown nationwide. According to the S&P Case-Shiller Indices, the home prices were down 2.5% from July to August. San Diego County hasn’t seen a drop that significant since July 2008. According to...
San Diego-based company providing a 'second life' for retired electric vehicle batteries
MIRAMAR, Calif. — With the rising number of electric vehicles on the road, many are wondering what will be done with the influx of retired electric vehicle batteries. Last week, Smartville Inc., a local company, launched its product providing a 'second life' to those batteries. The batteries are packaged...
