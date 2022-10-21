Read full article on original website
Stanislaus County sent no one to ICE last year, but not for lack of trying
One summer night in 1994, Salesh Prasad got angry. He believed Thomas Ortiz had broken his car windows, so in a heated argument, Prasad shot Ortiz twice in the back of the head outside a market in Modesto. The judge sentenced Prasad to a minimum of 20 years in state prison.
Caught on camera: California woman vandalizes home with pickaxe
PASADENA, Calif. — Arman Tchoukadarian says he got a notification at work Monday from his security system that something was going on at his house in Pasadena, California. Inside the house were his mother-in-law and newborn baby girl. Tchoukardian's security camera video recorded a woman with a pickaxe who...
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
Stockton Resident Tied to Serial Killings
(CBM) – Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Man pleads guilty in Maryland EDD fraud ring
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of three Maryland men accused of defrauding California's Employment Development Department out of more than $1.5 million dollars last year has entered a guilty plea. KCRA 3 first reported on the fraud out Hyattsville, Maryland, in June of 2021. That's when, according to court documents,...
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Man accused of arson in a string of dumpster, vegetation fires in Stanislaus County
A Hughson man has been accused of starting at least nine fires in Stanislaus County. Kevin Stalnacker, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fires, which were set in trash cans, dumpsters and piles of oleander, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires happened between Oct....
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
Sac City Unified employee arrested in boy's 2020 disappearance offered early release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with the 2020 disappearance of a Rancho Cordova boy is being allowed to be released from jail ahead of her trial. At 61-year-old Holga Castill Olivares' court appearance Monday, a judge ruled she can take a...
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior
Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
Fatal Head-On Collision on Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County
The South San Joaquin Fire Authority reported a fatal head-on collision near the Tracy area on the night of Friday, October 21, 2022. The crash occurred on Tracy Boulevard in the vicinity of Grimes Road and involved two vehicles, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision Near the...
Large firefighter presence at Sacramento home is for cleanup of chemist's leftover chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large firefighter presence outside of a Sacramento home Tuesday afternoon was because of a scheduled cleanup of a home full of chemicals left behind by a chemist who died this summer, officials said. "We’re double checking to make sure it's safe for a third party...
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
Beyond Bardstown Episode 3: Murder in Cabin 28
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — It has been 40 years since what is known as the Keddie Murders took place in rural Plumas County in Northern California. It's a case that involves a triple-slaying and a missing child whose remains were later found. The case remains cold. "This thing was...
KCRA Today: Stockton serial killings case gag order request, teacher charged with hiding teen, Sac affordable housing vote
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Crews battle several fires across Sacramento area Wednesday morning
Crews were busy Wednesday morning battling several fires in the Sacramento area. In Winters, a fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex. One unit was engulfed when crews arrived, and it spread to a second unit. A third unit also had some damage. No injuries were...
