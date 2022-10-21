ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KCRA.com

Caught on camera: California woman vandalizes home with pickaxe

PASADENA, Calif. — Arman Tchoukadarian says he got a notification at work Monday from his security system that something was going on at his house in Pasadena, California. Inside the house were his mother-in-law and newborn baby girl. Tchoukardian's security camera video recorded a woman with a pickaxe who...
PASADENA, CA
Sacramento Observer

Stockton Resident Tied to Serial Killings

(CBM) – Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Man pleads guilty in Maryland EDD fraud ring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of three Maryland men accused of defrauding California's Employment Development Department out of more than $1.5 million dollars last year has entered a guilty plea. KCRA 3 first reported on the fraud out Hyattsville, Maryland, in June of 2021. That's when, according to court documents,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KCRA.com

Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
MODESTO, CA
SIC NEWS

Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behavior

Less than a month ago, a family of four lost their life at the hands of a convicted criminal. 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were abducted at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a former employee of the family's newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County

The South San Joaquin Fire Authority reported a fatal head-on collision near the Tracy area on the night of Friday, October 21, 2022. The crash occurred on Tracy Boulevard in the vicinity of Grimes Road and involved two vehicles, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision Near the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Early morning break-ins result in arrest

A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
abc10.com

Beyond Bardstown Episode 3: Murder in Cabin 28

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — It has been 40 years since what is known as the Keddie Murders took place in rural Plumas County in Northern California. It's a case that involves a triple-slaying and a missing child whose remains were later found. The case remains cold. "This thing was...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy