LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.

LODI, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO